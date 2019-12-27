Loading...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – From 1:01 p.m. Friday, more than seven weeks since the announcement that Pitt's coverage has returned, we have sold 799 H2P Subscriptions. We have already passed the three quarters of the 1,000 goal.

We sell one Thursday.

We will arrive.

There are three ways to get one:

one] If you are a new or old subscriber, buy a full year subscription at the average price of $19.76 in honor of the most recent soccer championship. Again, this is only for new or old subscribers.

two] If you are an existing subscriber, boost Your current monthly or annual subscription to the three-year Lunatic Level. Simply click on & # 39; Update Subscription & # 39; on that page. We will add three years to your current subscription.

3] This is the most important: if you are an existing subscriber, buy a Pitt gift subscription for one year – Also $ 19.76 – for anyone who knows. And if you don't know anyone who wants one, we will place your purchase in a pool and distribute it to the students of the university, with a special invitation for everyone at the Oakland Zoo. If you are interested in buying a lot of these in bulk, email me directly to [email protected].

Until the last point, we had 55 Readers buy gift subscriptions in bulk.

