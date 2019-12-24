OK, Pitt fans, the coverage is back ... let's make it work

Loading...

From 3:01 a.m. Tuesday, seven weeks after the announcement that Pitt's coverage has returned, we have sold 775 H2P Subscriptions. We have already passed the three quarters of the 1,000 goal.

We sell 6 6 Monday.

We will arrive.

There are three ways to get one:

one] If you are a new or old subscriber, buy a full year subscription at the average price of $19.76 in honor of the most recent soccer championship. Again, this is only for new or old subscribers.

two] If you are an existing subscriber, boost Your current monthly or annual subscription to the three-year Lunatic Level. Simply click on & # 39; Update Subscription & # 39; on that page. We will add three years to your current subscription.

3] This is the most important: if you are an existing subscriber, buy a Pitt gift subscription for one year – Also $ 19.76 – for anyone who knows. And if you don't know anyone who wants one, we will place your purchase in a pool and distribute it to the students of the university, with a special invitation for everyone at the Oakland Zoo. If you are interested in buying a lot of these in bulk, email me directly to [email protected].

Until the last point, we had 55 Readers buy gift subscriptions in bulk.

