Oil prices jump for fear of Iranian reprisals against the United States

By CARLO PIOVANO Associated Press

LONDON (AP) – Oil prices jumped on Friday, fearing Iran might react to the U.S. murder of its top general by disrupting global energy supplies to the Middle East.

The news that General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Iranian elite Quds Force, was killed in an air attack at Baghdad International Airport has sparked expectations of Iranian reprisals against targets American and Israeli.

Amid past pushes with the United States, Iran has threatened oil supplies from the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world. About 20% of the oil traded worldwide goes through the Strait of Hormuz, where the shipping lane is only 3 kilometers (2 miles) wide and tankers have been attacked this year.

The international benchmark for crude oil jumped 4.5%, or $ 2.98, to $ 69.23 a barrel in London trade. The US contract rose 4.3%, or $ 2.60, to $ 63.78.

"Revenge will come, maybe not overnight, but it will come and by then we have to increase the geopolitical risk premium," said Olivier Jakob, director of Petromatrix board, in a note to investors. .

He noted that Iran's response may not be limited to the Strait of Hormuz.

In September, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen launched drone attacks against the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia. The strike briefly cut about half of the supplies from the world's largest oil exporter. The United States directly blamed Iran, which denied any involvement.

The launch of attacks that cannot be easily linked to Iran limits the chances of direct reprisals.

However, Iran has also targeted tankers directly. This year, it seized a British-flagged tanker, the Stena Impero, for several weeks. And he shot down an American military drone.

About 80% of the crude oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz is destined for countries in Asia, including China, Japan, India and South Korea.

But the rise in the world price of oil will have a wider effect, especially in oil importing countries with large manufacturing sectors like Germany and Italy. On Friday, these countries recorded the worst results on the stock market, their main indices falling by 1.4% and 1.1% respectively.

The economic damage could be limited given that the energy market is overflowing with oil while the growth in demand has slowed with the slowdown of the major economies. And the crude-producing countries – particularly the United States – have pumped oil at a high rate.

The OPEC cartel and Russia's main ally agreed last month to cut their oil production, but many countries have pumped over their limits.

So far, this has helped control the price of oil. On Friday, the Brent benchmark reached its highest level since May after hovering around $ 60 a barrel.

A gradual increase in the production of renewable energy could also limit the economic damage linked to an increase in crude oil prices. But experts note that fossil fuels like oil continue to provide the vast majority of the energy that powers industry, transportation and heating, among others.