OHL summary: Saturday, December 28, 2019

LONDON, Ont. – Riley Damiani and Jonathan Yantsis both had two goals and two assists, and the Kitchener Rangers defeated the London Knights 7-2 in the Ontario Hockey League on Saturday.

Mike Petizian added a goal and two helpers, Greg Meireles and Arber Xhekaj also scored when the Rangers (18-11-4) made up two goals with seven goals.

Matvey Guskov and Billy Moskal found the back of the net for the Knights (19-12-2).

Jacob Ingham pushed 22 shots aside for Kitchener.

Brett Brochu gave up six goals on 24 goals in two periods for London before giving in to Dylan Myskiw, who scored six saves early.

Knight winger Cole Tymkin was expelled in the middle of the first period after a large penalty for blindsiding.

BULLDOGS 5 BATTALION 1

HAMILTON – Day Bertuzzi scored a hat trick and Zachary Roy took 28 shots when the Bulldogs (15-17-2) crashed North Bay (7-26-0).

GREYHOUNDS 4 WOLVES 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – Ethan Taylor stopped all 20 shots he scored after a relief, and the Greyhounds (18-16-2) equalized three goals to give Sudbury (18-16-1) their fifth consecutive loss.

SPIRIT 4 SPITFIRES 1

SAGINAW, Mich. – Marshall Frappier scored 26 saves and Mason Millman scored the eventual winner when the Spirit (20-10-4) defeated Windsor (19-8-4) for the fifth consecutive time.

STORM 3 PETES 2 (OT)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Owen Bennett shot 42 shots while Pavel Gogolev scored 12 seconds in extra time when Guelph (20-8-4) stopped the Petes' (24-7-3) winning streak in four games.

7 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. – Adam Varga and Marco Rossi both scored two goals when Ottawa (25: 6: 0) extended their winning streak to 12 games and brought the Frontenacs (9: 20: 4) a fourth consecutive loss.

OTTERS 5 ICEDOGS 4

ERIE, PA. – Connor Lockhart scored the winning goal at 18:34 in the third third when the Otters (11/14/08) came from behind and defeated Niagara (13-14.05) for the third time in a row.

GENERAL 6 COLTS 5 (OT)

BARRIE, Ont. – Brett Neumann had two goals and three assists in regulation, and Serron Noel scored eight seconds in extra time when Oshawa (18-11-3) defeated the Colts (13-15-3) an eighth straight defeat.

FIREBIRDS 4 STING 1

FLINT, Mich. – Anthony Popovich parried 41 and Jack Wismer scored twice when the Firebirds (19-13-0) faced Sarnia (15-17-2).

STEEL HEADS 6 ATTACK 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Cole Schwindt had three goals and one assist, Nicholas Canade added two goals and two assistants, and Mississauga (13-19-3) doubled the attack (15-14-5).

This Canadian Press report was first published on December 28, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

