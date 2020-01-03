Ohio beats Nevada in the famous Idaho Potato Bowl despite the great games of the Vacaville natives – The Reporter

Loading...

BOISE, Idaho – Will C. Wood, a graduate of Carson Strong and Vacaville High graduate of Brandon Talton had good results in their college football season for Nevada, although in a lost cause.

Ohio's Nathan Rourke represented 241 yards of offense and ran for a touchdown to help his team win 30-21 on Friday at the famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Ohio (7-6) recovered from a 1-3 start for its fifth consecutive winning season with coach Frank Solich. The former Nebraska coach, 75, received a two-year contract extension this week.

Nevada (7-6), who fired defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel and two other defensive position coaches at the end of the regular season, didn't find much response for the Ohio high-powered offensive until the last quarter.

Center Frank Solichm, Ohio coach, receives the trophy of the famous Idaho Potato Bowl Championship from the bowl's executive director, Kevin McDonald, after Ohio defeated Nevada in the famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Steve Conner – Associated Press)

Wolfpack also lacked three key defensive starters, suspended for their participation in a fight in a loss to rival UNLV at the end of the regular season.

Ohio ran to a 20-9 lead and scored the first 10 points of the third quarter before delaying Nevada's last rally.

The Bobcats lost the main runner O'Shaan Allison at the end of the first quarter with an undisclosed injury. De’Montre Tuggle took over, running for 97 yards and a touchdown to provoke a ground attack that ended with 285 yards on 50 carries distributed among five players.

Rourke, who is projected to be a high-ranking first-round pick in the Canadian Football League, tied Kareem Wilson's school record with 49-touchdowns per race. Wilson played from 1995 to 1998.

He was strong 31 of 49 for 402 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. His touchdown was an 8-yard strike for Elijah Cooks with 10:48 remaining in the last quarter.

Talton hit 51, 36 and 33 field goals for the Wolfpack.

Ohio: The Bobcats will have a big question next season as quarterback with Rourke's graduation, but there are many reasons to think that Ohio will be a serious contender for the MAC title. Losing only two starters in attack and three in defense, it will be one of the teams that return with more experience in the conference.

Nevada: Wolfpack will also enter next season with high hopes for Norvell entering its fourth season with a group of returnees, including Strong, who finished with more than 2,000 yards per pass and wide receiver Cooks.

Ohio 30, Nevada 21

Opening 2020: August 29 vs. UC Davis