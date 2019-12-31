Official: DB Winston Rose signs with the Cincinnati Bengals

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially signed free agent Winston Rose's cornerback for a reserve / future contract.

3DownNation insider Justin Dunk first reported the deal between the two sides.

Rose has played the last three seasons (2017-2019) in the Canadian Football League, including last season, when he helped the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win the Gray Cup title.

He played in the Blue Bombers' 18 games in 2019 and won CFL star honors after recording the top nine interceptions in the league, including one he returned for a TD. He spent the 2018 season with B.C. Lions and tied for the top of the CFL with five interceptions.

Rose played collegially at New Mexico State University and was an independent signatory to the Los Angeles Rams in 2016. He was quit by the Rams in May and then spent the 2016 preseason with the Indianapolis Colts. He was canceled by the Colts in the final cups, then began his CFL career in 2017 with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Winston's contract with the Bengals is a two-year contract. He will not count on the active team list until February 3, the first working day after the Super Bowl.

. @ BengalsMarisa catches up @ ROSE25x4 after the cornerback signed a two-year deal with the #Bengals. pic.twitter.com/TmHyx8F9Fi

– Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 31, 2019