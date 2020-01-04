Officers create a winter paradise by transporting 5 tons of snow for a 2-year-old sick girl in Arizona

Loading...

A mother is delighted that a police department has created a winter paradise in Arizona for her 2-year-old daughter, who was born with a heart condition. Sanddee Walker told KNXV-TV that they planned to travel to see recent snowfall, but doctors said traveling at high altitudes would be too much for her daughter Quinn. Therefore, officers from the Casa Grande Police Department brought them snow: five tons of white things were transported by truck to their home in Gilbert, Arizona. "" She was crying all morning, just seeing her and her happy brothers, "Walker told the television station. Quinn was born without the left side of his heart, and had his first open heart surgery when he was six days old. In April, he will undergo his third surgery. While Walker said that It looks normal, Quinn needs to take oxygen most of the time, which makes traveling difficult. Watch the video above for more information on this story.

