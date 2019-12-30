Offensive scores are enough to survive Seattle – The Reporter

Loading...

SEATTLE – This is how the 49ers (13-3) qualified in Sunday night's 26-21 victory over host Seattle Seahawks (11-5):

PASS OFFENSE: A

Jimmy Garoppolo's perfect start (9 of 9) set the stage for one of his best games (18 of 22, 285 yards, two touchdowns, no turnovers). Of course, George Kittle proved to be Mr. Reliable (seven catches, 86 yards), and rookie Deebo Samuel (five catches, 102 yards) is playing as an experienced veteran in difficult times, especially on steep routes. Pass protection improved after two catches in the opening drive, so much so that Garoppolo was not hit again, and Jadeveon Clowney was silenced with just one tackle. What a great victory for left tackle Joe Staley, the only 49er who has endured the eight losing trips to Seattle that preceded this victory.

Execution Offense: A-

Raheem Mostert threw two outstanding blocks for two touchdown runs, in units that followed Seahawks touchdowns. Samuel's final races paid off again, especially in a 30-yard touchdown race with a particularly impressive swing and blocking of Kyle Juszczyk. Tevin Coleman had five carries for 11 yards, and one reason he still has time is because he hasn't lost a loose ball in 158 touches. Matt Breida left the doghouse with four carries, and a repeat decision resulted in an incomplete on a possible loose ball. Daniel Brunskill played well in two starts with the right guard, so it will be interesting to see if he stays there or if Mike Person recovers enough to return.

STEP DEFENSE: D

Dre Greenlaw's tight end save tackle Jacob Hollister rescued the fall of the defense in the second half. It took two touchdowns to get Ahkello Witherspoon off the bench and Emmanuel Moseley on the right corner for the final series, and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh might need to reconsider that starting point for the playoffs. Everyone knew that Russell Wilson (25 of 40, 233 yards) could design a comeback in the second half, and he did so after spending only 55 yards in the first half. The 49ers' passing race needs Dee Ford's return to the playoffs after being gassed and not hampering Wilson in the final stretch. DeForest Buckner had the only 49ers sack, although Nick Bosa was a constant plague during the first quarters.

OPERATING DEFENSE: B

Stopping Marshawn Lynch in fourth and 1 was something beautiful. But then the defense allowed Lynch to roll in the second half and score in a 1-yard fall. Fortunately, a penalty for delay in the game forced the Seahawks to throw Lynch back to the bench in what could have been a 1-yard touchdown run, winner and final of Hollywood. Lynch totaled just 34 yards on 12 carries, and starter Travis Homer had 10 carries for 62 yards. Wilson had eight runs for 29 yards, but no more than 5 yards for the defensive work to be commendable. Greenlaw had 13 tackles, Marcell Harris had nine and Fred Warner only three.

SPECIAL EQUIPMENT: B +

Robbie Gould has made 10 consecutive field goal attempts before reaching the playoffs, including a couple of attempts in the first half on Sunday night from 47 and 30 yards. Mostert was credited by the two tackles of the 49ers special teams. Overall, a quiet night in a positive way.

TRAINING: B

The early exploitation of coach Kyle Shanahan of smuggling and embezzlement of the action game allowed the offensive to produce enough yards and the most points in Seattle since 2008. Saleh's defense, after his third laundering in the first half of this season , it withered against an MVP quarterback, and that is a concern for the playoffs. In general, marking first place comes with the much needed luxury of taking out a wild card, and the 49ers have a great opportunity to reach the Super Bowl in Miami on February 2. First, however, comes a divisional round match on Saturday, January 11, in the first playoff game in the six-year history of Levi's Stadium.

