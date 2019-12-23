Offensive coordinator Tommy Condell and defensive coordinator Mark Washington sign extra time with Ticats

Loading...

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed offensive coordinator Tommy Condell, as well as defensive coordinator Mark Washington to extend the contract.

"As I said before, continuity with great people is vitally important," said Steinauer. “In addition, Tommy, Jeff and Mark are extremely skilled and hardworking leaders who embody our organizational culture. Their contributions were important to our achievements in 2019 and will be just as important in 2020. We are extremely pleased that they will be staying with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "

Condell, 47, oversaw a 2019 Tiger-Cats attack that posted league leaderboard rankings in many offensive categories despite the loss of starting quarterback and 2018 East Division best player Jeremiah Masoli at during week 7 for a late season injury. Second-year pro Dane Evans took over as quarterback for the rest of the season and under Condell's leadership, the Ticats finished first in the CFL in offensive points for (508), offensive points per game (28 , 2), offense touchdown (50), net offense (7,125 yards), net offense per game (395.8 yards), second down conversion percentage (tied -50.5%), average yards per game (6 , 84), first downs (398), passing yards (5639), passing yards per game (313.3), average gain per pass (9.0 yards) and passing gains of more than 30 yards ( 31).

As a result, wide receiver Brandon Banks was named the most notable player in 2019 CFL after dominating the league in all major landing categories, including receptions (112), yards (1550) and touchdowns (13 ), and Chris Van Zeyl has been named a player in the league. Most remarkable offensive lineman. Four offensive players have also been named the 2019 CFL All-Stars, including Banks, Van Zeyl, wide receiver Bralon Addison and offensive guard Brandon Revenberg.

To view Condell's full biography, please click HERE.

Washington, 46, led a Tiger-Cats defensive unit that led to a league record and franchise record of 344 points against and only 33 touchdowns last season, while ranking second in the CFL in assists. pass (73) and third in quarter bags. (54), forced reversals (44), interceptions (22) and escaped recoveries (12). The Washington defense produced 2019 defensive player par excellence, linebacker Simoni Lawrence who led the CFL in defensive tackles (98) and defensive games completed (117), as well as four CFL All-Stars in Lawrence, defensive tackle Dylan Wynn, defensive back half Richard Leonard and safety Tunde Adeleke.