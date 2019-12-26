Odeon broke a 779-day drought to win Lord Stakes in Caulfield the day after Christmas

Loading...

"It's kind of an honest horse, a lot of things didn't go like that. We just got it in shape the other day, a little sitting and sprinting.

"You can see why we are frustrated when they can win like that."

The one-year purchase of $ 90,000 took his career gains beyond $ 700,000 with the 1,700-meter victory, but Zahra said there was no such thing. no plans yet for its next round.

"We are just going to let the dust settle," he said.

"He has another victory listed in him somewhere I think. He likes Caulfield, he likes that tempo so we just have to keep him for races where we know we're going to have a little bit of speed."

"[Williams] was happy to take a sit today and we really wanted to have a sit today. He was always hunted and we wanted to be the hunter today."

Meanwhile, All Too Royal – trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace – added Christmas stakes to their record with a dominant first win at Caulfield.

Jye McNeil rides All Too Royal until victory.Credit: Getty Images

The son of All Too Hard brought his new record to four wins in five starts and his record to 1200 meters to four wins and a second in five innings, which becomes a winning formula for the five-year-old.

"I think he was the first place record holder in the last preparation and ran eight lengths above the benchmark, so he brought that form here today", said Bloodstock manager Will Bourne.

"He is doing so well at this distance and particularly cool, as we go down to the beach and keep him fresh and tickling, and keep him at the same distance and find another race for him."

Neither Maher nor Eustace were in Caulfield on Thursday, Eustace enjoying a day off from cricket, while Maher was in the UK where the Big Blue hurdle made its international debut in jumping .

Galileo's eight-year-old son, a former resident of Godolphin, was to run in Group 1 Christmas Hurdle for 3,200 meters in Kempton overnight.

The stewards earlier ordered Rapidora's scratching of race four after discovering that trainers Leon and Troy Corstens had presented the wrong horse to the races.

The stable had accidentally brought Titan Blinders gelding – which was to run later in the day with the Ken Sturt Handicap – to the races instead of the mare.

The Corstens were fined $ 1,000 for the error after delegates contacted Troy Corstens and conducted an investigation by telephone.

The commissioner responsible for Thursday's meeting, Rob Montgomery, said there was a mix at the stable with the wrong horse brought to the race.

With AAP

Damien Ractliffe is the senior race reporter for The Age.

