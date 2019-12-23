OC Monday Events: Charlie Brown Christmas, Santa Claus at the Y, Pioneer League and more!

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – It's Monday in the oil city and these are the 5 best events and activities of the day!

Santa Claus at the Y

What: Santa Claus will be visiting Y today! Stop and meet him, shoot a few hoops with him, and you might even catch Santa Claus in the middle of his daily training in preparation for the big day!

When: 10h00-12h00

Or: YMCA, 1611 Casper Mountain Road

Cost: Free with subscription

Wyo Philly Food Truck

What: While you go out to do your Christmas shopping, drop by and enjoy a Philly Samich Christmas, Philly nachos or any other great meal we have to offer!

When: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Or: Sam’s Club, 4600 E 2nd St.

Cost: Varied

Pioneer League

What: 1 pack per entry. The winner of the league receives a box of Theros Beyond Death when it comes out!

When: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Or: Sedir’s Den, 933 N Center St.

Cost: $ 5 / entry

Charlie Brown Christmas on stage

What: Just in time for the holiday season, everyone's favorite TV special Peanuts comes to life on stage at the Casper Events Center!

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Or: Casper Events Center, 1 Events Drive

Cost: $ 25 – $ 49

Create your own taco bar

What: Join us every Monday for NFL games and create your own taco bar. All you can eat for only $ 9.99. Wings of $ 0.25 will also be available.

When: 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Or: Ramkota Hotel, 800 N Poplar St.

Cost: $ 9.99

