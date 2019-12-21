OC events on Saturday: breakfast with Santa Claus, winter manufacturers market, 2nd annual whiskey walk and more!

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – It's Saturday in the oil city and these are the 5 best events and activities of the day!

Breakfast with Santa Claus

What: Santa Claus will be there to visit the children and get a photo. There will also be coloring and decorating Christmas cookies! Breakfast and activities are free but there is a $ 1 registration fee per person. All registration fees will be donated to this year's selected organizations. Participants who donate for the Drive will be entered to win a door prize!

When: 9.00-11.00

Or: Casper Events Center, Summit Room

Cost: Registration of $ 1 / person, given to a charity

Winter manufacturers market

What: Stop by the Good Food Hub for handmade, homemade and homemade products – baked goods, seasonal products, home decor, local honey, canned goods galore, jewelry, holiday gifts and more!

When: 9h00-15h00

Or: Good Food Hub, 420 W 1st St.

Cost: Free

Storytime with Casey Rislov, Zak Pullen and Dawn Anderson

What: Stop for a reading of Rowdy Randy by author, Casey Rislov, and performed by Dawn Anderson. Illustrator Zak Pullen will also be there to personalize your book.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Or: Wind City Books, 152 S Center St.

Cost: Free

2nd annual whiskey market

What: Stop at a participating business to finish your holiday shopping. At each merchant, be sure to participate to win prizes of Whiskey Walk prizes. Once you have finished shopping, join us at Wyoming Bootlegger Liquor for a drink, live music, food / snacks and drawings from the prize package.

When: 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Or: Participating companies are Mustard Seed, Wind City Books, Mary Peddler and Crave, Gear Up and Get Out There, Blessed Are They Books and Gifts. After party will be at Wyoming Bootlegger Liquor

Cost: Free

Nia Winter Solstice with Shara Kees

What: Join Shara Kees for a special Nia Winter Solstice course on December 21, the shortest and darkest day of the year. Nia is a sensory and impactless movement practice based on the idea that through movement we find health.

When: 10h30-11h30

Or: WYOMing yoga and massage, 235 W 1er

Cost: Don

