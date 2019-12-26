Obituaries: White, Painter, Rierson – Casper, WY Oil City News

Loading...

Melanie Elaine White

Melanie Elaine White, 64, of Casper, died on Saturday December 21, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (White) Walters (David), her sister Linda (White) Shultz (David); Aunt Mary Sanchez; Grandchildren Peyton and Caden Walters and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James E. White and Opal C. (Sanchez) White; his sisters Merrilee Shipley, Sherry White, brothers Ronald P. Emerson and Martin L. Emerson.

Melanie graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper, Wyoming in 1974. She was a member of the Casper Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps for three years as a trumpeter in the heyday. She loved to crochet, play bingo, listen to Elvis Gospel music and fish at Lake Alcova.

The article continues below …

Graveside services will be announced at a later date in the summer of 2020.

Rhonda Renee (Klone) Painter, 56, from Casper, WY, died on Thursday December 19, 2019 at Central Wyoming Hospice, surrounded by his family.

Born December 26, 1962 in Denver, CO, she was the daughter of Dorothy and the late Del Klone. She moved to Casper with her family at the age of 11, where she resided for the rest of her life.

Rhonda attended Park Elementary, Dean Morgan Junior High and Natrona County High School in 1981.

Throughout her adult life, she worked at Wyoming Medical Center and Waddell and Reed.

She was a faithful friend and a member of the family. She liked the color purple and being in the mountains, but she most liked being with her dogs.

Rhonda was a wild flower in a field of roses. She was loved and will be missed.

She is survived by her mother, Dorothy of Casper, the brothers Ron (and his wife Pam) of Casper, Larry (and his wife Roselee) of Arvada, CO and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Del.

At his request, no official service will take place.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Casper Humane Society or Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper.

Services for Merna Rierson, 69, from Casper, WY, will take place at the Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper at 1:00 am on Saturday January 11. She died on December 19, 2019 at Denver University Hospital after a long struggle with systemic lupus.

Merna was born on June 3, 1950 in Jorgen and Gerda (Dahlgaard) Christensen. One of five girls, she was raised on a farm south of Dagmar, Montana. She attended a country school and graduated from Medicine Lake High School and Eastern Montana College with a teaching diploma.

On August 15, 1971, the world left the gold standard, and Merna exchanged gold bands with Greg Rierson of Plentywood, Montana, concluding a marriage that flourished the rest of his life. During this time, she held several secretarial positions, including that of secretary to the deputy director of the city of Casper. She moved to Fenix ​​and Scisson Oil Company as a personnel manager. Later, she moved on to her true passion for politics, becoming the executive director of the Wyoming Democratic Party. Later, she served several terms on the Wyoming Women's Commission. She was also an avid knitter and stitcher, enjoying her friends in her knitting group and at the Sewing Guild.

Merna was proud to be a liberal and democrat defending human rights, especially equal rights for women. His beliefs were deeply rooted in his education at the Danish Lutheran Church in America. She and Greg have traveled extensively in the United States and Europe, with numerous trips to Denmark, and they have made lifelong friendships with wonderful people in Denmark, Norway and France.

She was predeceased by her parents, her parents-in-law George and Adeline Rierson, and two brothers-in-law, Kirt and Ron Rierson.

She is survived by her husband, four sisters, Amy Christensen, Leila (Butch) Michels, Gail (Jim) Eamon and Anita Pritchard, 12 nieces and nephews, and 15 grand nieces and nephews.

Despite her illness, she led an active and wonderful life, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In the tradition of her ancestors, Merna would like to express her gratitude for the wonderful world in which she had the privilege of living for 69 years with the old Danish phrase "Tak for Alt" or Thank you for everything!

Interment with services will take place later in the spring at the Volmer Lutheran Church in Dagmar, Montana.