Obituaries: Jones, Lloyd, Whitt – Casper, WY Oil City News

Steven J. Jones

CASPER, Wyo. –

Steven J. Jones. Steve was born on July 10, 1962 and died during his favorite vacation on December 25, 2019.

As a toddler, Steve was handed over to Wyoming State Training School. As a young adult, he moved to Casper and received care from various service providers. He lived in a host family with Family’s First for several years.

Steve loved bowling, horses, 4 wheels, camping, mountains, fishing, Christmas, dogs / animals, dancing, slot machines, eating “ bogus '' & # 39; & # 39; beer, cheeseburgers, James, Bev, Zeke (long beard), Karen, Trevor, Sam, Tuna, Buddy and Lori.

Steve has touched the lives of many people throughout his life. He will be greatly missed.

Services will take place at a later date to welcome Steve's love for the mountains and the warm weather.

Peter Thomas Lloyd

Peter Thomas Lloyd, born on 12-02-1935 in Soda Springs, ID died on 29-12-2019, just after his 84th birthday, at Central Wyoming Hospice after a short and courageous battle with cancer.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents Russell C. Lloyd, Beatrice Norstrom Lloyd and his brothers and sisters: Duane Lloyd and Shirley Vail.

Peter served in the Air Force from 1953 to 1957 and was stationed in France. Peter was also a firefighter for the Forest Service as a young man. He later became an installer for the telecommunications company Western Electric. In 1964, he married Janet E. Loghry. They married until the death of Peter and had three sons and 55 years together; in 1984, they were sealed in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Salt Lake City Temple, in Salt Lake City, UT. Peter was an active member of his church and a gardening enthusiast.

Peter is survived by his wife, Janet, his sister, Sarah Chase, and his children: Jeffery, Steve (Addey) and Bill (Lacy). Peter is survived by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren as well as by several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made on behalf of Peter to the Central Wyoming Hospice.

Diane "Jean" Whitt

Diane "Jean" Whitt, 84, of Casper, died on December 30, 2019 at Meadow Wind Assisted Living. Jean was born on December 14, 1935 in Casper, Wyoming, to Arthur and Iyone (Fraley) Crowley. Diane is a graduate of Natrona County High School. On August 3, 1957, Jean married Bob Whitt. A girl, Kandus, joined this union. Kandi was born on September 16, 1973. Jean spent most of his life as a housewife taking care of his family and his family creatures, including his two bobcats. She drove the school bus to the Shoshoni school district. Jean liked to go fishing with his family and friends. She loved her country house in Lysite.

Jean was preceded in death by his parents and his loving husband of 60 years, Bob Whitt. She is survived by her daughter, Kandus (Chuck) Brooks, two granddaughters, Taylor Whitt and Savannah Masters, her grandson, Colton Brooks, a brother and many nieces and nephews.

No service will be organized at his request.

Commemorative contributions can be made to Central Wyoming Hospice or Wyoming Chapter-Alzheimer’s Association, 2232 Dell Range Blvd # 220, Cheyenne, WY 82009 in Jean’s Memory.