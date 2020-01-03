Oath Travel Comrade Talks About Suspected Homophobia And Problems With The Christian Scene

Loading...

Under oath may have abandoned their Christian past since their reunion, but their actions from their earliest days are highlighted by Brian Cook of Russian circles.

Cook responded to a question from fans on Tumblr about his thoughts on the stage around the groups Tooth and Nail and Solid State Records where he shared a bad touring experience involving suspected homophobia with the metalcore group.

In his response, Cook discusses his problems with the hardcore Christian scene and how it relates to his education in a religious home.

He says he "faced a lot of guilt and repressed disgust when I reached puberty and realized that I was gay." When I discovered punk and hardcore, I felt like I had finally found the only social sphere where it was good to be different. So when Christian hardcore became a big problem, I felt like the church was infiltrating the only space where I felt really good. "

Later in the post, he discusses tours with his group these arms are snakes alongside Underoath in 2005. The musician says that Underoath was all friendly but "were as conservative as possible."

"And that led these arms are snakes to tour with Underoath in 2005. And if Underoath were all nice guys, they were as conservative as possible. They were guys who didn't say "shit", "damn" or "hell", but they had no problem throwing "f * ggot" or "gay" as derogatory.

They had George W. Bush stickers on their equipment. They had to hire a new merch during the last days of the tour and he told one of us that they told him to be careful with me because I was gay and "that's one of the reasons we voted for Bush … so people like him can't get married. "

