Oakland Raiders in the Denver Broncos betting selection

Alexander Johnson and Broncos teammates prevent Ingold from scoring, the turning point of the Denver victory. Credit: Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports.

The Oakland Raiders head to Mile High Stadium to face the Denver Broncos in the regular season finale for both teams on Sunday. The broncos are no longer in playoff containment, but they are building into the future, with rookie Drew Lock recently intervening as quarterback and other draft picks like Dre’Mont Jones and Noah Fant causing an impact at the end of the season. The Raiders need a lot to go well, but this game is still very important for them.

Playoff scenarios

The Oakland Raiders are hanging on a thread in the AFC postseason race, but that doesn't mean they won't play as hard as they can to take a shot and become the sixth sown in the AFC. The Raiders need a victory, along with the defeats of the Jaguars, Titans and Steelers. While this is not likely, none of those games are blocked in one way or another.

Oakland vs. Offense Denver Defense

The broncos have not allowed more than 30 points throughout the season, and they have kept their opponents below 24 points since their defeat of Week 11 in Minnesota. In their first match in week 1, the Raiders managed to score 24 points and were able to move the ball really well throughout the game.

I hope the Denver defense performs better in this game, as it has improved as the year progresses. That said, the Raiders they are doing many things offensively involve players like Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow in the short game, where Denver's defense is most susceptible.

Derek Carr was 22 of 26 in the last game and averaged almost 10 yards per attempt, which is something we can't expect to happen again. I think Carr could be very efficient again, but I hope he throws a little more and has an average of yards per attempt smaller than in the first game.

Denver vs. Offense Oakland Defense

Oakland's defense has worsened as the year progresses as it tries to implement more young players in the defense. This is more easily displayed by observing the three-game period recently where the Jets, Chiefs and Titans were allowed 34, 40 and 42, respectively.

In the last two weeks, the Raiders have played better, but I don't think it's more than variation and a little more experience.

Denver has been very unpredictable this year since Lock has taken over in QB, but I think his biggest offensive game with Lock was due more to the defense than to the offensive's ability to make plays.

In his four starts, Lock posted yards by number of attempts of 4.8, 11.4, 5.2 and 5.8. Three of those numbers are not very encouraging, and the other is surprising.

It's hard to assume that the three games of less than six yards per attempt are atypical here, so I hope you have a hard time pushing the ball down here due to his inexperience and the receivers at your disposal. Raiders High School is young, so I could see a mistake or two that lead to great plays if that's Denver's game plan, but seems happy to let Lock play safe soccer to finish the year.

Spread Pick

The assailants they are only 3.5 point favorites in a game that must be won, but I will still be on the side of the home team in this match. The Broncos are very similar from a general talent perspective, and seem to be focused on winning and developing at the end of the season by the tank. I like that this game is reduced to the last unit, so I will take 3.5 every day.

Return to Denver Sports Betting to know all the news about the Broncos and all your favorite teams based in Denver. We will also keep you informed about all the news related to sports betting that will reach the state of Colorado.