Nygard flares up, Benning explodes at the Edmonton Oilers Skills Competition – Edmonton

Joakim Nygard prevailed against Connor McDavid in Rogers Place on Sunday afternoon and won the fastest skater in the Edmonton Oilers Skills competition.

"When I went straight it felt good. It was not so good in the corners. They haven't warmed up or anything, ”said Nygard, who had a time of 14.014 compared to McDavid's 14.041.

Nygard had been selected as the best McDavid by some of his teammates.

"I didn't agree with them," joked Nygard.

Matt Benning won the hardest shot for the second time in the past three years, pounding at 104.1 mph.

“Nowadays, the sticks have so much technology that you can really lean into them. It's more about the mechanics than anything else, ”said Benning.

James Neal asserted himself with the precise shooting and smashed the four targets in a shadow within eight seconds.

“Meeting for the first time is the best way to keep your confidence alive. If you miss the first one, you're in trouble, "said Neal.

Jujhar Khaira overtook McDavid and Riley Sheahan and was crowned king of the shootout. Josh Archibald won the Breakaway Challenge, in which players were judged for their creativity on penalties. Archibald had his two-year-old son Brecken help him with a shot.

Also on Sunday, Oilers striker Kailer Yamamoto and defender William Lagesson from AHL team called Bakersfield Condors. Markus Granlund and Brandon Manning were assigned to the Condors after the waivers were released.

