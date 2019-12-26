NXT results for December 25, 2019

Loading...

Here are your quick and dirty WWE NXT editorial results for December 25, 2019. The Christmas edition of the show included an open challenge to the North American championship from Roderick Strong, Keith Lee and Lio Rush to compete with Tony Nese and Damian Priests and more. Make sure you're here tomorrow for the full best and worst of NXT column.

NXT results:

1. North American Championship game: Roderick Strong (c) defeated Austin Theory. Strong defeated the former EVOLVE champion by submitting to the Stronghold.

Second Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated Jack Gallagher with his home visit enzuigiri.

Third Candice LeRae defeated Taynara through a case with a Lionsault.

4th Dominik Dijakovic defeated Bronson Reed. Dijakovic got stuck after a chokeslam bomb.

5th Bianca Belair defeated Shotzi Blackheart with the KOD.

6th Keith Lee and Lio Rush defeated Tony Nese and Damian Priest. Rush won the match for his team with a splash of frog from Lee's shoulders on Nese.

