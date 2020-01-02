NSW folks have always stayed true to their SCG test

Loading...

In the field, the Australian team gave their audience good reason to watch. Winning games is one thing, but the awareness grows that this test team has a unique talent in a generation that we will talk about in the same way as the heroes of the past.

After his incomparable acts in the Ashes series, Steve Smith added a dose of uncertainty to his appearances. Where centuries seemed inevitable in England, Smith has not done so since his return to the country. His highest score, 85 in Melbourne, was painstaking.

Steve Smith had an unusually poor streak against New Zealand by its high standards.

He was on the losing end of a duel with New Zealand left-hander Neil Wagner and his short-term "Bodylite" attack. The crowds hope, and don't expect Smith to play a big round. It's a different theater, the outcome of which is unknown, and the unpredictability of Smith's production this summer will increase its box office appeal.

From a cricket perspective, it's Australia's fast bowling battery that gives fans reason to feel they are witnessing something really special.

For almost a decade, injuries have held back this group. Even now, one of the fabulous four – Josh Hazlewood – rests a hamstring. This at least saved the selectors the pressure of leaving one aside.

Pat Cummins stood out again this summer for Australia. Credit: PAA

Pat Cummins, after missing six years of international cricket, has established himself as the No. 1 pitcher in the world. The morning aspect of the idol, the maturity and the solidity of the good citizen make Cummins a privileged target of posters "Marry Me". For the purist, Cummins is remarkable for its constant precision at a very high rate. It makes sticking out, even for the best in the world, a nightmare. They can strike all day against Cummins and never receive a ball that doesn't defy them in one way or another. He never gives up, playing bowling as if he had spent six years building a career of persistence, promising, when he finally had his chance, to treat every performance as if it were the last.

If Australia made this summer’s test match results predictable, it’s due to Cummins’s partnership with Mitchell Starc. The left gunner, with reformed action and the hardening experience of being excluded from all but one ash test, is the fastest and most powerful of the Australian rhythm attack .

For newcomers to cricket, Starc's height, speed and awkward angle make it a striking spectacle. Cricket testing is a game where nothing happens, then everything happens at the same time. When this last mood change occurs during a match, it is usually Starc that causes it.

For those who love the finest art of cricket, fast bowling in the right arm, James Pattinson of Victoria is their man. Pattinson has long been considered the first of four, but has had the most careers due to injury. At its best, it is the best. His delivery to send Kiwi Bradley Watling back to the opening heats in Melbourne was something to warm the hulls of those raised on Dennis Lillee and Sir Richard Hadlee: classic exit from the right arm, perfect wrist position, poetry.

For all the talk about the out of scope values, it was cricket that saved Australian cricket. Smith's stick, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner and their companions, the consistency of Captain Tim Paine and GOAT Nathan Lyon, and especially fast bowling, made this test team a force. Sydney has another dead rubber, that's right. The state ignites. But when the fast bowlers of Australia get to work, there is a chance to take a break and enjoy the skills of this game at their best.

Malcolm Knox is a sports columnist for the Sydney Morning Herald.

