Now in orbit: tiny modular Lego-type satellites

One of them was the Maestro computer experiment, led by David Barnhart of the Institute for Information Science at the University of Southern California. Chips and processors in space systems have lagged due to power limitations and the need to deal with radiation. "In the particular case of processors, those that were most tolerant of radiation were also the slowest you can imagine," says Barnhart. Its objective: to demonstrate that a 49-core processor, hardened against space radiation, could work.

The advantage of being part of the launch of Excite, for Maestro, was simple: it was free. "The downside is that everything is experimental," he adds. Indeed, due to the communication problem, Barnhart did not recover any data. But his team learned that they could build both the payload and the software to make sure the cores were working in orbit.

Another Excite payload that failed to reach its full potential was the R3S, a NASA instrument that aimed to help understand the amount of radiation that airline workers encounter. "They've never been able to activate R3S," said Carrie Rhoades, head of small business at the Langley Research Center. But she, like Barnhart, does not regret this result. "It was a high risk project at the outset," she says. "We should take this kind of risk."

The National Reconnaissance Office, which manages the surveillance satellites of the United States federal government, takes a similar approach by playing with small standardized systems in which engineers can connect instruments. Like NASA, the agency has historically launched extremely expensive satellites that sometimes continue to do their job for more than 20 years, which means that they may not have the latest stuff at hand. inside. Sending a few extremely expensive satellites can jeopardize risk taking, as there is no good way to solve a problem in a distant orbit or to change the design before launch.

In response, and to take advantage of commercial technology, the NRO implemented a new "Greenlighting" program in 2017, to provide developers with a fast and inexpensive way to test the technology in space. The NRO has created a standard interface, the size of a deck of cards, in which people can paste their experiences. Several interfaces can be stacked and experiences exchanged before or after launch. The stack can distribute resources to multiple experiments, but unlike a HISat, it must cling to the body of a real satellite.

One of the first Greenlighting experiments found to be space-ready was a quarter-sized processor that had been developed by the oil and gas industry. The idea was to see how something designed to survive the rigors of energy extraction could succeed in another difficult environment. Greenlighting can also test subcomponents, such as materials that could be found in future large-scale satellites. In November 2019, Greenlighting launched four experiments and more on the horizon.

Meanwhile, NovaWurks' problems have apparently not dampened business. In September, the company was purchased for an undisclosed seven-digit amount by Saturn, a manufacturer that will use satlets to make communications satellites.

NovaWurks satlets are also essential to Athena, a joint project between NOAA, NASA and the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center. In the context of climate change research, the effort will measure the solar energy that the Earth reflects and absorbs, collected via a very small telescope attached to the satlet. Because the team only has to develop the telescope itself, and not the vehicle to house it, they can work faster and easier than before. Athena will test a technology that could eventually lead to a larger and more complicated mission.

This "quickly" is important not only on the technical side but also on the human side: missions often take years and years of fieldwork before they are even scheduled to book a ride on a rocket. It can be a long time before an engineer starts working on something that goes into space, and even longer before this project actually takes off . "Some of the young engineers were somewhat disenfranchised," said Michelle Garn, project manager at Athena. The standardization of the satellite infrastructure and its small size means that engineers can prepare objects in space in a few months and take greater risks.

For NASA, this shift in culture toward taking risk into account has been the most difficult part of the job of accessorizing your satlet, as it is such a shift from how the agency has worked in the past. But maybe NASA and other space places like the NRO are adapting to the idea that sometimes it is okay to have sometimes smaller ambitions, and that when you reduce your goals, it's normal to risk screwing up, or even screwing up. Perhaps these agencies may soon accept the idea that a mission can sometimes be little more than a missionlet.

