Notre Dame Cathedral missed the National Christmas Mass for the first time in centuries

PARIS – Notre Dame kept Christmas going during two world wars – a beacon of hope amidst the bloodshed.

But a chance fire in peacetime finally prevented the Paris Cathedral from celebrating midnight mass for the first time in over two centuries this year.

As the lights of the once invincible 855-year-old landmark remain dark, officials strive to keep the spirit of Notre Dame in exile through worship, song, and prayer.

It has transformed its rector, famous statue, liturgy and Christmas celebrations into a new makeshift home until restoration work on another Gothic church in Paris, Saint-Germain l & # 39; Auxerrois, is less than a mile away.

And it will stay there as work on rebuilding the cathedral progresses slowly after the April 15th fire destroyed the lead roof and tower and no longer devoured the two stone towers.

"This is the first time since the French Revolution that there will be no midnight mass (in Notre Dame)," Cathedral Rector Patrick Chauvet told The Associated Press.

There was even a Christmas service in the midst of the First World War slaughter, as Chauvet noted, "because the canons were there and the canons had to celebrate somewhere," which related to the clergy of the cathedral. During the Second World War, when Paris was under Nazi occupation, "there was no problem". He said that, to his knowledge, it was only closed at Christmas after 1789, when the French anti-Catholic revolutionaries turned the monument into a temple of reason. "

Christmas in exile in Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois will be a historic moment this year.

"We have the opportunity to celebrate the fair outside the walls, so to speak … but with some signs that Notre Dame is connected to us," said Chauvet.

These indicators include a wooden liturgical platform built in the Saint Germain church, modeled on Notre Dame. A service will be conducted from Chauvet to a crowd of believers at midnight on December 24, including many who would ordinarily worship in the cathedral, accompanied by songs by some of the choir now wandering from Notre Dames.

The famous Gothic sculpture of the cathedral "The Virgin of Paris", according to which some say Notre Dame owes its name, can also be seen in the new annex.

The 14th-century masterpiece, which measures approximately two meters and represents Mary and the Child Jesus, embodies the officials' message of hope after the fire.

"It is a miraculous virgin. Why? Because at the time of the fire, the vault of the cathedral fell completely. There were stones everywhere, but it was spared. Of course, the vault could have got on the head and would have been completely crushed," said Chauvet ,

He remembered the moment on the night of the fire when he found that it was saved when he held hands with French President Emmanuel Macron on the forecourt of the cathedral. Around midnight, when the flames died down, they were finally let in to check. Chauvet pointed to the virgin and called to Macron: "Look at the virgin, she is there!"

He later said that the local workers from Notre Dame warned him not to remove the statue from the cathedral, and said that we need it during the restoration. It protects us. "

Chauvet said it was comforting to have it nearby for Christmas.

“She lived a lot in Notre Dame. She watched the pilgrims, all the 35,000 visitors a day … that keeps us going, ”said Chauvet.

Another reason to hope: since November, the facade of the cathedral has been illuminated for months for the first time since the fire after dark after months of darkness. Tourists can see the famous gargoyles and stone statues in their full illuminated glory from the adjacent bridges at night, although the forecourt is still closed.

The cathedral officials carefully chose Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois because of its proximity to Notre Dame, right next to the Louvre, as a new makeshift home. Also because of its prestigious history.

It was once a royal church that boasted among its loyal French kings when they lived in the nearby Louvre. The kings, Chauvet explained, would simply cross the esplanade to get to mass.

The church has welcomed the cathedral herds every Sunday since September.

Although Notre Dame has literally moved to a new home, Notre Dame remains the cathedral of Paris as long as the bishop's physical chair or the "cathedra" does not move.

Derived from the Greek word for "seat", the entire identity of a cathedral technically amounts to the presence of a chair.

"The cathedral is inside the cathedral, and remains the Notre Dame cathedral, which is the cathedral in the heart of Paris," said Chauvet.

It's not just the believers who have been displaced since the April fire.

Notre Dame was home to a vibrant 160-member choir school that provided singers for each of the cathedral's approximately 1,000 annual services. The midnight Christmas mass was always a special event in the year: one of the rare cases when the entire choir sang together and used the famous acoustics of the cathedral to the fullest.

Instead of dissolving, this now homeless choir of singers aged 6 to 30 left an optimistic message and decided to continue in a split form. Different sections of the choir give concerts in churches such as Saint-Eustache and Saint-Sulpice in Paris and beyond. On Christmas Eve, its members will sing at various Christmas events, including at Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois and bizarrely in the Russian circus.

However, do not mention the term "choir in exile" to Henri Chalet, one of the directors of the choir.

"I would rather use" beyond the walls "…" Exile "brings it back to sadness. Obviously there is a lot of sadness and despair that we are no longer in our second home. But there is also a lot of hope because it's just a phase, ”said Chalet.

According to the grand scheme of things, five or six years of restoration of an 855-year-old cathedral is "nothing at all", Chalet thought. Macron said in the days after the fire that it would only take five years to restore the cathedral – a timeline that many experts consider unrealistic.

The Notre Dame choir singer Mathilde Ortscheidt, 29, left the melancholy a little more space than she regretted her absence at last year's midnight mass.

"To think I was sick last Christmas … to think I would go back this year with no problems!" She said.

At the first rehearsal she attended after the fire, she said that she "felt such pain and grief" because she started out as a singer in the cathedral.

For the singers, the unique acoustics created by the massive dimensions of the cathedral are sorely missed.

"If we balanced it properly, it was the best feeling to hear it swinging through this huge room," said Ortscheidt.

Although people "have to walk around a lot now", they have got used to the choir's new lifestyle and it is only a matter of time before there will be songs in the cathedral again.

In the meantime, the most important thing for us is that we keep singing and making music. That brings us together. "

