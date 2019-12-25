Notre Dame Cathedral is still fragile and may not be fully saved: Rector – National

Loading...

The rector of Notre-Dame cathedral says the Paris landmark is still so fragile that there is a 50% chance that the structure will not be fully rescued because scaffolding installed before this year's fire threatens the vaulted Gothic monument.

Monsignor Patrick Chauvet said the restoration work should not begin until 2021 – and described his "grief" that this year was the first time since the French Revolution that he had not been able to celebrate Christmas service in Notre Dame.

"Today it's not out of danger," he told The Associated Press on the sidelines of Christmas Eve in a nearby church. "It will be out of danger if we remove the rest of the scaffolding."

“Today we can say that there is a 50% chance that it will be saved. There is also a 50% chance that scaffolding will fall on the three vaults so you can see that the building is still very fragile, ”he said.

The 12th-century cathedral was renovated at the time of the accidental April fire that destroyed the roof and collapsed the tower. One of the most difficult parts of the cleanup is cutting up the 50,000 tubes of old scaffolding that ran through the back of the building.

"We have to completely remove the scaffolding to secure the building, so we'll probably start restoring the cathedral in 2021," said Chauvet. "Once the scaffolding is removed, we need to assess the condition of the cathedral and the amount of stones that need to be removed and replaced."

He estimated that it would take three years for the people to be back in the cathedral, but the full restoration will take longer. President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to rebuild it by 2024, when the Paris Olympics were held. However, experts have questioned whether this timeframe is realistic.

This year, Christmas was not celebrated in Notre Dame. The congregation, the clergy and the choir instead retreated to the Saint-Germain l & # 39; Auxerrois church opposite the Louvre Museum.

The parishioners of the Christmas Eve mass shared grief over the fire, but also a feeling of solidarity.

"I remember my mother telling me that she was watching TV and that there was a fire in Notre Dame. I told her "it's not possible" and I took my bike and when I got there I cried, "said Jean-Luc Bodam, a Parisian engineer who used to cross the city to attend church services.

"We are French, we will try to rebuild Notre Dame as it was before because it is a symbol," he said.

