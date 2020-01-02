North Korea warns of a "new strategic weapon" as nuclear weapons freeze fails

Loading...

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country was no longer bound by the self-imposed nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile test moratorium (ICBM). At the same time, he warned of a "new strategic weapon" that he soon wanted to reveal to the world, state media reported on Wednesday.

"There is no longer any reason to be unilaterally bound by the pledge," Kim said of the moratorium during a meeting of high-level government officials, the official North Korean news agency said.

Kim has accused President Donald Trump's government of being hesitant in the nuclear negotiations and warned that the nuclear-armed north will soon show "a new strategic weapon" as it continues to build up its nuclear deterrence against the "gangsters". like "US sanctions and pressure.

The North Korean leader said on the fourth and final day of a meeting of the ruling Labor Party’s powerful central committee on Tuesday that Kim said Pyongyang would never trade his security for promised economic benefits, said growing U.S. hostility and nuclear threats.

His comments came in the midst of a month-long standoff between Washington and Pyongyang over disagreement over disarmament steps and to ease the crackdown on US and United Nations sanctions imposed on the north.

"The United States makes demands that run counter to the basic interests of our state and take a brigandistic stance," KCNA quoted him.

In his only allusion to Trump in the speech, Kim said Washington had conducted "dozens of military exercises, large and small, that its President had personally promised to stop," and sent high-tech military equipment to the south and further sanctions against the north accumulated.

"He said that we will never allow the cheeky US to misuse the DPRK dialogue to achieve its dirty goal, but will proceed to a shocking, real action to ensure that it is for pay the pain our people have suffered so far and for the development so far, "reported KCNA, using the acronym for the official name of the North, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim added: "If the United States maintains its hostile policy towards the DPRK, the Korean Peninsula will never denuclearize, and the DPRK will continue to develop necessary and prerequisites for the security of the state until the United States takes its hostile push back politics. "

Van Jackson, a lecturer at Victoria University in Wellington and a former Pentagon official, said the speech gave Kim the opportunity to test further impending weapons in search of sanctions relief.

"Kim has freed himself rhetorically to do whatever research and weapon testing he wants," said Jackson. "This will be provocative, and North Korea will highlight or exacerbate the test's threats if it serves its purpose."

Despite the harsh rhetoric, Kim gave no clear indications that nuclear or ICBM tests would resume, and even seemed to leave the door open for possible negotiations on the future stance of the United States. "

Negotiations between the two sides have not lasted since the Hanoi summit ended in February last year. The North then set a year-end deadline for the United States to make new sanctions concessions and a veiled threat, a "new path" if Washington does not comply.

It is unclear what a new path could mean, but analysts have speculated that it could take the form of a satellite launch or a test of a solid fuel ICBM, possibly via Japan.

"In a way, North Korea was forced to show its hand after playing a risky poker game in 2019," said Mintaro Oba, a former U.S. State Department official who worked on North Korean issues.

"The end-of-year deadline could have led to a clearer stance from North Korea, but instead the language used by Kim was extremely cautious and heavily dependent on US action," he said. "At a moment when North Korea could have closed the door more tightly in its engagement with the United States and more clearly expressed the return to high tension, it effectively showed us that it still has a role in the diplomatic process."

The north last tested a missile capable of hitting the continental U.S. in November 2017. He conducted six nuclear tests, including a detonation of an alleged hydrogen bomb in 2017.

Trump has repeatedly cited the moratorium as an example of the progress his government has made in curbing the northern nuclear ambitions. However, observers said that Kim has continued to expand its arsenal despite the end of long-range and nuclear tests.

It is uncertain how Trump would respond to an actual test of a longer-range weapon, especially one that puts the United States within range, but has repeatedly touted Kim's "promise" not to execute it, and shorter launches downplayed weapons that Japan and endanger South Korea.

Trump, who was asked about Kim's comments later on Tuesday, expressed optimism and asked the North Korean leader to act on what the US president had promised. During their first of three meetings – in Singapore in June 2018 – the two made a vague joint statement agreeing to work towards "fully denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula" without defining or specifying when and how this would happen.

"Look, he likes me, I like him, we get along," said Trump at a New Year party at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort. "But he signed a contract, he signed an agreement on denuclearization. I think he's a man of his word, so we'll find out, but I think he's a man of his word."

Experts have said that Kim is extremely unlikely to get rid of his nuclear arsenal, which his country calls an "esteemed sword," but may be open to some kind of arms control agreement in exchange for loose sanctions.

"It was clear what North Korea wanted all the time, and it was a relief from sanctions, not the blurry peace and rainbows that many of us had hoped for," said Jackson. "As long as we weren't ready to impose unilateral sanctions, the current moment was inevitable."

But even if no such agreement is reached, Kim has made it clear that he is ready to live under international sanctions in order to maintain his country's nuclear capabilities – also in his most recent speech.

"It is true that we urgently need an environment that is favorable for economic development, but we can never sell our dignity, which we have so far defended as valuable as our own lives, in the hope of a brilliant transformation," Kim was quoted.

The standoff between the two nuclear states, he added, is now "between independence and sanctions".

Kim warned of a "lengthy confrontation with the United States," which "urges us to make it an accomplished fact that we will continue to live under the sanctions of enemy forces and strengthen internal power" in all aspects. "

Tuesday's speech at the Central Committee meeting apparently replaced Kim's annual New Year's speech. This was the first time since he took power in 2011 that he skipped the speech. The North Korean head of state has traditionally used the speech to review the past and set future goals – and to detail political changes.

Kim's comments during the meeting followed months of intense weapon testing and fiery explanations from a number of senior North Korean officials.

The North announced last month that it had conducted two "crucial" tests at its long-range missile launch site to further reinforce its "nuclear deterrent". This gave rise to speculation that he was developing an ICBM or planning a satellite launch that is generally considered to be poorly veiled. Way to improve his missile technology.

The continuing impasse has raised concerns that it could trigger a return to the days of 2017 when the north tested its most powerful missiles and nuclear weapons and the two leaders exchanged barbs when Trump threatened to rain "fire and rage" on the north ,

In an interview, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that he hoped the North would prefer peace to war.

"We continue to hope that Chairman Kim will take a different course," said the top American diplomat when asked in an interview with Fox News Tuesday about his assessment of the warning. "We hope that Chairman Kim will make the right decision to choose peace and prosperity over conflict and war.

