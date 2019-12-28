North Coast coaches prepare to repel Queensland raiders

Loading...

Coach Matthew Dunn will lead the defense on his home circuit.Credit: Tertius Pickard

On what is a very solid end-of-year card in Murwillumbah highlighted by the Prelude to the Ballina Cup, three-year-olds jump the border left, right and center as they are preparing for a platform for the new year.

A swarm of promising three-year-olds based in Gold Coast seem ready to face a girl of fillies and mares on 1200m.

In a wide and competitive betting market, the three-year-old filly Kareno was pushing for early patronage after a good first run on this track and pulling the inside door.

But the best value for money is Bloodstock Australian filly, More Than Good, who has proven herself from the start in a great first run at Grafton and designs to get great coverage on the field. Another second filly from powerful yard Toby and Trent Edmonds, Current, is also in the mix after an orderly return to the Sunshine Coas.