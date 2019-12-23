North Carolina man accused of poisoning his wife with eye drops

Loading...

Allegedly, North Carolina used Visine eye drops to poison his wife, killing him last year, according to Shelby Star. The Star reports that Joshua Lee Hunsucker, 35, was arrested and registered in the county jail of Gaston this week, facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Stacy Robinson Hunsucker, with whom he was married for eight years. His bonus was set at $ 1.5 million. According to the Star, special agents from the North Carolina Department of Insurance had been investigating Joshua Hunsucker in May after an accusation of insurance fraud. WSOC reported that an insurance commission attorney said Joshua Hunsucker gave a statement "that they would take as a confession." State prosecutor Jordan Green said Stacy Robinson Hunsucker had tissue saved before cremation for organ donation. That tissue was tested, which revealed that it had been poisoned with the chemical found in eye drops, WSOC reported. The chemical tetrahydrozoline eliminates the redness of the eyes by contracting the blood vessels. Authorities said that when taken orally, it works like a neurotoxin and attacks the nervous system. "That medication has a dramatic effect on your heart and could cause heart failure or heart failure," Green said. An arrest warrant issued for Joshua Hunsucker says he refused to allow an autopsy after the death of his wife, saying she would not want her body to be cut, even though she was an organ donor. death, after which he raised $ 250,000 in life insurance. Related video: Pennsylvania mother accused of poisoning children with Visine in 2014.

Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP

This undated photograph shows Joshua Lee Hunsucker, accused of first-degree murder for the death of his wife. Prosecutors said at a hearing on Friday, December 20, 2019 that he used eye drops to poison her and thus be able to collect life insurance.

