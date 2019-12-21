Norris Burkes | Feeling the Christmas sensation – The Reporter

Loading...

It had already been a dark and stormy night, then it was Christmas, 2008.

The hostesses instructed us to fasten our seat belts in preparation for departure. The pilot told us to wait for an approximate three and a half hour flight from Sacramento to Chicago.

But what he said next caught my attention.

"If you continue with us through Baltimore, the weather in Chicago can delay it."

"Great, just great," I thought. "I really hadn't been dreaming of a white Christmas."

The only thing that kept my "seat" in that airplane seat was the military orders I was sitting on. The orders ordered me to proceed by commercial plane to Baltimore, where I would board a DC-10 chartered by the military. That plane would take me to Balad, Iraq, where I would serve as the main chaplain at the Air Force Field Hospital.

With the weather getting worse, I rubbed my face, wondering if I could volunteer to return to my warm home. My clothes had been slightly muffled by the morning rain. The plane was cold, and even among 180 people, I felt lonely.

An hour earlier, at 5 a.m., I had hugged my wife, Becky, on a tearful exit from the airport tram. It felt like the worst Christmas ever.

For years, he had seen the news of military deployments, adding: "It feels as if the president only sent the military to war at Christmas." Now he nurtured anecdotal evidence of that.

But I was one to follow orders. I did what they told me.

I set the alarm for "0 & # 39; Dark-thirty", drove to the airport, said goodbye to my girlfriend and fastened my horrible seat belt!

Chaplain Norris was going to war, but he wasn't exactly a "happy chappy."

I settled my forehead on the windowsill of the fog and tried to feel Christmas. "How should I feel?" I wondered.

I guess Christmas emotions may differ between the person and the place, but it occurred to me that there may be a reason why I experience the best Christmas spirit between Thanksgiving and New Year.

Every year, Thanksgiving presents me Advent. Help stop my precipitous fall in the commercial holiday frenzy. It gives me a pause to express gratitude towards the people who care for me, who care about me and who pray for me.

When Christmas finally comes, I have a great deal of gratitude in my soul. From this reservation, I choose to shower my family and friends with gifts and significant appreciation. But, in addition, my gratitude extends to charity towards those who depend on end of the year donations to maintain their budget.

If Thanksgiving is the introduction to Christmas, then New Year's Day is the blessing for the holidays. This day is about celebrating a new opportunity for grace. New Year's Day is full of opportunities to make changes in our lives. For that matter, it is a time to grant grace to others and make peace to those we may have hurt.

He crackled with uncertainty. The pilot started as if he had something to say but didn't know how to say it. "Ladies and gentlemen, I'm afraid …"

He may have been "scared", but he still managed to overcome his fears and say so.

"We're not going anywhere today. Time has canceled this flight."

Of course, the pilot had no authority to cancel my orders, so I would have to fly the next day.

But, for the moment, I felt the gratitude of Thanksgiving linked to the spirit of New Year's Day.

I took my cell phone and dialed Becky's number.

And with the certainty of Santa Claus himself, I said: “Turn the sled, Mrs. Claus! Looks like I'll be home for Christmas. "

Sign up to receive this column by email at https://thechaplain.net/columns/ Contact Chaplain Norris at [email protected] or 10566 Combie Rd. Suite 6643 Auburn, CA 95602 or voicemail (843) 608-9715.