NORAD Tracks Santa is back and ready to answer your calls

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

While millions of people around the world spend Christmas Eve with their friends and family, a group of 1,500 volunteers in the NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) spend the day answering calls from curious children and their parents, ready to respond The most important question of the day: Where is Santa?

NORAD is tracking Santa once again this year using the same resources, equipment and technology that are used to track anything and everything that flies across the sky in North America.

It is a tradition that began in 1955 when a badly printed Sears ad listed the telephone number of the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center (CONAD), encouraging children to call and talk to Santa. Colonel Harry Shoup, who was on duty that night, answered the phone and realized the mistake. Shoup promised the boy that he really was Santa and that he was going home. Finally, the colonel assigned someone to answer the phone and continue answering calls.

CONAD finally became NORAD, and the tradition has continued. Volunteers work two-hour shifts, answering 140,000 calls in total, from countless countries and varied languages.

Cesium

On Monday, I spent approximately one hour inside the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center and it was inspiring to see the amount of work that is dedicated to ensuring that children have the latest information on Christmas Eve when Santa makes his trip. Each station has a playbook with various statistics and information about Santa and his sleigh. For example, did you know that the sled weighs 60,000 tons on takeoff? Or that Santa Claus weighs 260 pounds at the beginning of his flight, but by the time he lands he weighs 1,260 pounds?

NORAD will not only have volunteers ready to answer phone calls, but Cesium's 3D mapping technology is being used again this year to map Santa's location on a map, and for the first time, the 3D application is optimized for mobile devices. Then, instead of having to answer questions about Santa's whereabouts all day and all night, you can install the application on a child's device and they can see how Santa makes his trip closer to his home.

Cesium has a more technical explanation of how its technology published on its website is used if you want more detailed details.

You can call NORAD at 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) starting at 6 a.m. ET and talk to a volunteer who will tell you Santa's current location and answer any questions. Or you can send an email to [email protected] with your questions or request updates. You can also use the NORAD Tracks Santa website https://www.noradsanta.org/ or the application on your iPhone or Android phone, which will show you Santa's current location in a new 3D view for mobile devices.