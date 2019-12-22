No serious injuries in 3-vehicle collision in Saskatoon on Saturday – Saskatoon

Loading...

Published on December 22, 2019 at 8:56 am

Updated December 22, 2019 at 8:57 am

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

The Saskatoon fire department responded to a collision of three vehicles on 8th Street and Cumberland Avenue on Saturday.

According to the fire department, two engines and a rescue unit were called on site at 11:34 a.m. The first engine was on site within four minutes.

Crews secured a safe work area and made sure no one was trapped. They made sure that all occupants and emergency personnel were not at risk, and then cleaned up dirt and leaking liquids.

There were no serious injuries.

The fire brigade would like to remind residents to drive carefully and safely when passing emergency services.

CONTINUE READING:

Saskatchewan sent 6 more firefighters to help Australia



The story continues under the advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR