No foul suspected after a man's body was found in Jasper National Park: RCMP

Published on December 31, 2019 at 00:15

Updated December 31, 2019 at 12:20 am

The body of a young man who was believed to have disappeared earlier was recovered in Jasper National Park, RCMP said on Monday evening.

According to police, police and paramedics helped Parks Canada officials find a missing person after someone's personal belongings were found along an unnamed river.

They said that rescue workers later found a man submerged in the same river and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"On-site RCMP indicates that there is nothing to suggest suspected crime-related death," a police press release said.

"Investigators are in the preparatory phase as they work to confirm the man's identity."

The police added that they are working to inform the man's family of his death.

RCMP did not say when the body was recovered or when the search began.

