No, Apple does not rebuild Safari on Google & # 39; s Chromium

Today, rumors are that Apple is rebuilding their legendary macOS browser Safari on top of Google & Chromium, similar to Microsoft's recent changes to Edge. The & # 39; proof & # 39; however, this is incorrect.

The rumor, from a sketchy Russian blog, claims that an Apple employee has submitted a problem on the Chromium Bug Tracker, looking for a feature called Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) that limits the ways in which ads and third parties can keep track of your browsing. ITP is, as you would expect, an exclusive feature of Safari.

The blog also shared two images, one from the bug report itself, and one from an attachment labeled "safari-on-chromium-alpha.png". In the attachment we see Windows 10 supposedly with Apple's Safari browser. But once you look at the minute details, the credibility of this rumor falls apart.

First, pay attention to the bug number, 483,593. This bug is specifically marked as private and therefore cannot be immediately verified as true or false. Fortunately we know that the bug numbers issued by Chromium Bug Tracker are consecutive, which means that a higher bug number is a newer bug. The next bug in order, 483,594, is public and dates from 2015, while the bug shown in the screenshot dates from December 24, 2019.

Even if that is set aside, there is no evidence in the Chromium Gerrit of ITP or the email address of this Apple employee (arnoldbarber (at) apple.com). And as the last nail in the box, Maciej Stachowiak has denied the rumor with Apple's WebKit team.

This is completely fake. No such plan. The assumed email address is nobody in the Safari / WebKit teams, there is no ITP code in Chromium that can be enabled and the screenshot is not a real Safari design.

– othermaciej (@othermaciej) December 27, 2019

Generally this rumor is fake that is a good thing. Whatever your feelings are about which web browser is best, competition is important for innovation. To keep improving Chrome, Google and Microsoft need healthy competition from rivals such as Firefox and Safari.

