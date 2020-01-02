Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn's "Great Escape" writes end to Japanese imprisonment

Loading...

TOKYO – Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn has escaped dramatically from Japan, where he was under house arrest, and has now found refuge in Lebanon, where he grew up and owns a house. And if his saga sounds like a cinematic thriller, stay tuned. About a week before Ghosn arrived in Beirut, he was merrily discussing a possible film version of his life with a mega-Hollywood producer in his Tokyo home.

A friend of Ghosn said: "He liked the idea of ​​a documentary or film outlining his unfair treatment by the Japanese criminal justice system. I asked him, "What do you think will be the conclusion?"

"He smiled a little and said," Oh, it will be a surprise ending. ""

Surprise Surprise!

Carlos Ghosn, who was once trapped in a dramatic scenario prepared by the Japanese government, Tokyo prosecutors and a dubious faction from Nissan, rewrote the story. He now has what seems like a happy ending. And maybe even the Japanese elite are secretly happy to see him go. Almost everyone saves face; almost everyone wins.

Ghosn is indicted on several counts of financial crimes and breach of trust in Japan. His trial was due to start next year, but it seems he decided he didn't want to spend the next decade in a Japanese prison cell. (He has already spent more than four months in prison here, even though he has not been found guilty of anything.)

As early as November 2017, the Japanese government and some Nissan executives, fearing that Renault would take over the business formerly entirely run by Japanese, began planning to get rid of Ghosn, by any means possible.

A former METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) official who had been appointed to the Nissan board of directors worked with Hari Nada and another Nissan executive to launch an internal investigation to see if they could find anything that could make Ghosn disappear from the picture.

When it became clear that Nissan was going to be under the control of Renault in the spring of 2018 and would no longer be equal in the partnership, Nissan executives then consulted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's legal counsel, the former special prosecutor Akihide Kumada. They wanted to know the feasibility of a plea deal that would allow prosecutors to put Ghosn in jail, but would spare those who are loyal to the best interests of a "Japanese" Nissan.

As noted in Litera and other Japanese media, Kumada acts as special counsel for the ruling political party in Japan, led by Abe, and has held meetings with the Tokyo office of the special prosecutors. Two or more Nissan executives have entered into cooperation agreements with the Department of Justice guaranteeing them criminal immunity – all they had to do was hand over harmful evidence to their former boss. The phrase "two or more" is frustrating to use, but Tokyo attorneys refuse to disclose, even to the defense, how many people at Nissan have reached an agreement with them.

Ghosn called it a conspiracy, and you're looking for the strict definition – "a secret agreement made between two or more people or groups to do something wrong or illegal that will harm someone # 39; other "- that’s clearly what it was.

At first it worked well – an almost perfect plot. The Special Prosecutor's Office of the Tokyo Prosecutor used new plea bargaining rules to set up what it hoped to be a slam-dunk case. Japan only authorized plea bargaining from 2018, and although the Ghosn case is not the first to use the system, it is the most spectacular and controversial.

Nissan executives lured Ghosn to Japan under false pretenses. On November 19 of last year at Haneda Airport, prosecutors boarded his private jet, arrested him and took him there. The initial charges, linked to Ghosn's underreporting of his earnings, were light allegations which should not normally result in the arrest of a Japanese CEO. The world and Ghosn were caught off guard.

The plan, according to a source close to the prosecutor's office, was to detain Ghosn, shake him up, interrogate him, then he would confess to some of the charges, resign and all problems would be resolved.

Unfortunately for this scenario, Ghosn did not confess. And so, he was suddenly introduced to what many call the Japanese "hostage justice" system, in which a suspect can be detained up to 23 days before he is even charged.

He was detained for the maximum period allowed by law, then charged and arrested again. He was held in solitary confinement for a total of 108 days after his initial arrest, and this was only the first round.

Meanwhile, as is the case in this country, prosecutors interrogated him for hours every day without the presence of a lawyer. They drew heavily on what many have described as a flawed and biased Nissan investigation, without independence or integrity – as former Nissan officials say. Prosecutors have spoiled dubious information with the aim of discrediting Ghosn, and they have refused to speak to people likely to exonerate the accused.

Ghosn was released on bail for the first time on March 5, 2019, on bail of 1 billion yen ($ 9 million). He left the detention center on March 6, disguised as a manual worker, but more like Mario from Donkey Kong, which made him look a bit ridiculous.

In April, Ghosn made the mistake of announcing in tweets in Japanese and English that he would be holding a press conference. Prosecutors quickly arrested him on April 4 during a raid at 6 a.m., and he was back in solitary confinement.

"Nissan's choice to use criminal charges as a blunt object to get rid of their former CEO was a self-inflicted injury."

Ghosn was released on bail a second time on April 25, but the prosecutor and the court initially set up difficult conditions that prevented him from seeing or talking with his wife, and additional funds were needed. He also had to live at a registered home address – a problem because many people in Tokyo refused to rent to him for fear of reprisals. His use of personal computers and even his encounter with others was strictly limited. He was forbidden to leave the country.

One of his lawyers, Takashi Takano, said: "The restrictions are so severe that they even hamper his ability to defend himself effectively against the charges against him".

Ghosn may in fact be guilty of some of his charges – charges which include embezzling Nissan's funds for personal use. If so, so be it. But it is extremely unlikely that a Japanese CEO or a friend of Shinzo Abe would be prosecuted for doing the same things. Even an alleged rapist can avoid the indignity of arrest, imprisonment and interrogation if he knows the right people in Japan.

The whole Nissan affair played very poorly in the court of public opinion. It casts a negative light on the Japanese criminal justice system. This has made many talented foreigners reluctant to work for a Japanese company. Most of Nissan's best non-Japanese executives have already left or have been forced to leave.

Nissan's reputation has been severely damaged and the company's decision to use criminal charges as a blunt object to get rid of its former CEO was a self-inflicted injury, destroying billions of dollars in value for them. shareholders. Simply put, if you owned Nissan shares, you lost a lot of money.

Ghosn's legal trial was scheduled to start in April 2020, but he did not expect it to be fair – and it is easy to understand why.

As reported in the New York Times, Japanese prosecutors have refused to share thousands of files with the defense, which shows the warm relationship they have with Nissan, but also illustrates an essential truth about criminal prosecutors in Japan . Japanese prosecutors don't usually care about justice, they care about winning. They regularly drop about half of all the cases that come before them, but once a person is indicted, the conviction rate is 99%. No attorney in Japan wants to be in the category of 1% humiliating losers.

For Ghosn, who understood this system and these probabilities, the only chance to win seemed to be to run. No one knows yet how he got out of the country, but French media reports that he arrived in Beirut by private jet on December 30.

Some Lebanese media have claimed that he was smuggled out of the country in a box designed to carry musical instruments. What is unclear is how he escaped Japanese surveillance and the people who watched him. The Japanese government announced today that it has no record of his departure from the country.

Curiously, about 10 days before Ghosn's departure on December 20, Japanese Foreign Minister Keisuke Suzuki visited Lebanon for the first time in three years. It seems to be an unusual coincidence.

Indeed, many members of the Japanese government wanted the Ghosn problem to disappear before the 2020 Olympics: "Come to Japan and stay 23 more days in solitary confinement if you are even suspected of a crime!" Is not a good slogan for tourism.

"A Lebanese phoenix will not be burned by a Japanese sun."

– Lebanese Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk spoke last year

With Ghosn gone, the public relations problems of Japan Inc. also disappeared. But for now, all we learn from the official statement on Minister Suzuki's stay in Lebanon is that he made "courtesy visits to President Michel Aoun … and exchanged views on various bilateral cooperation and the current situation in Lebanon ".

We do not know if they discussed Carlos Ghosn, but one thing is certain: Carlos Ghosn is here now. He told us so. And he is welcome. Shortly after his arrest last year, digital billboards spread throughout Beirut proclaiming "WE ARE ALL CARLOS GHOSN" and "WE ARE ALL FREE", while the Lebanese Minister of Interior vowed "A Lebanese phoenix will not be burned by a Japanese sun". , The Ghosn Ixsir winery in Batroûn would continue to prosper.

Here is Ghosn's official statement from his media representatives:

"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese judicial system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under law international and the treaties to which it is linked. to respect. I did not run away from justice – I escaped injustice and political persecution. I can finally finally communicate freely with the media and I can't wait to start next week. "

Full disclosure: in August of this year (2019), I managed to organize a clandestine meeting with Carlos Ghosn while working on an article for the French monthly Capital. He wanted to know more about the Mark Karpeles case and I agreed to discuss it with him.

For those unfamiliar with the business, Karpeles was a French CEO in Japan who ran what was once the largest bitcoin exchange in the world – until it was hacked. Police, mistakenly suspecting that Karpeles was the culprit, arrested him and kept him in jail for months on other charges, in the hope that he would confess . It doesn't. Ultimately, he was found not guilty. The judges even reprimanded the prosecutors for their brutal approach.

Ghosn and I met at the Grand Hyatt and chatted in the second floor restaurant, The French Kitchen, in what used to be the smoking section. The conditions of our conversation included a request that I not quote it directly, because, as he had already learned, even talking about talking to reporters when you face a trial in Japan in a high-profile case is likely to put you in jail.

While I had to be quiet (at the time), Ghosn, on the other hand, had to tell the prosecutors that he was meeting me and why. He seemed slightly distracted and a shadow of his former self, but also ardent in his declarations of innocence. He was very skinny, his face was grayer, but he had started working with a personal trainer and there was still fire in his eyes.

"Carlos Ghosn is an arrogant idiot and there are many reasons why people in Japan and abroad don't like him, but that doesn't mean he is guilty."

– Lede Jake Adelstein read to Carlos Ghosn during their meeting

He asked me if I was going to write more about his case and I answered yes. I said I already wrote the first line of the article which was:

"Carlos Ghosn is an arrogant idiot and there are many reasons why people in Japan and abroad don't like him, but that doesn't mean he is guilty."

He was not amused.

He wanted to know if Karpeles' verdict should give him hope. "Only if you believe in miracles," I say. "However, when you tell the prosecutors that you have discussed his case, it will annoy them and make them unhappy. They hate being defeated, even a little. "

He smiles weakly.

I think many of us, given the choice between spending the next decade in a small solitary tatami room where the lights are never off and exercise is limited to a few times a week, or live in our house in Beirut with easy access to our cellar – would choose the latter.

Even former special prosecutor Nobuo Gohara seems sympathetic. He tweeted after news of Ghosn's escape broke out: "I'm sorry for his lawyers and it is too bad he betrayed the understanding of the court." However, what is really important is what will follow. The investigation by prosecutors in the Ghosn case was incredible bullshit (detarame). Even if the Japanese government demands that Ghosn be extradited to Japan, do you think it will go well with international society? I think we can say that this is no longer just a problem of law in the province of Japan. "

We can now look forward to the film.

