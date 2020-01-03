Nirvana members gather for Heaven Is Rock And Roll charity gala

Loading...

The surviving members of Nirvana come together to play at a charity gala organized by the charity Art Of Elysium.

Nirvana was originally dissolved in 1994 after the death of its lead singer Kurt Cobain. They carried out projects together between yesterday and today and have met several times since their break-up.

Current Foo fighters singer / guitarist Dave Grohl will perform at the annual Art of Elysium Heaven Is Rock and Roll gala in Los Angeles with former comrades of the group Nirvana Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear.

The hosts of the gala went on Twitter yesterday to announce the program.

We are delighted to offer for the very first time an exclusive balcony to discover "HEAVEN is Rock and Roll" during part of the evening. Regular VIP and GA tickets always available for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/EYfjXPNr1O

– L & # 39; Art d & # 39; Elysium (@TheArtofElysium) January 2, 2020

L & # 39; Art d & # 39; Elysium was founded in 1977 and works with artists for the good of others.

"For over twenty-one years, we have matched volunteer artists with communities in Los Angeles to support individuals in the midst of difficult emotional challenges such as illness, hospitalization, displacement, isolation and / or the crisis, "says their website. "We serve children, adolescents, adults, the frail elderly, people with social, emotional and mental health issues and the homeless."

The range also includes Beck, St. Vincent, Dave Grohl Violet's daughter, Cheap tip, Marilyn Manson and L7.

VIP and general admission tickets are still available and can be found here.

Although we still don't know if the group will play as Nirvana, there is a special ticket package named after the group. The experience includes seating for ten guests and the name of the buyer on "all print and electronic materials" and featured on their website. It costs $ 50,000 and "will cover the expenses of six months of artistic programming in one of the disciplines of The Art of Elysium".

More than one Nirvana

The group hit "Smells like teenage alcohol" exceeded one billion views on Youtube last month. the It does not matter opener was also the second most watched video of the 1990s on YouTube.

Reaching a billion views on YouTube is not easy. To date, there are only 184. This places Nirvana in the top echelon of video content. Pistol and roses claimed the most watched videos of the 1980s and 1990s with their hits "Sweet Child O’ Mine "and" November Rain "," Smells Like Teen Spirit "in second place.

Smells Like Teen Spirit has just crossed 1 billion views on @ youtubemusic.https: //t.co/g1A9lwpAGL

– Nirvana (@Nirvana) December 25, 2019

What do you think of the surviving members of Nirvana who have come together to support the Art of Elysium? Let us know in the comments below!

