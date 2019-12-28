Nioh 2 Livestream presents a new game and Epic Boss Battle in action

Loading...

Developer Koei Tecmo made a live broadcast for his next title, Nioh 2, which shows a new epic game!

The live broadcast is in Japanese, however, we can see the images and the game in action. We can also understand what is happening, especially if you are a fan of the series. The sequel looks great when judging this new live game and, as I mentioned in the title, we can see a new location and an epic battle against the boss.

Check out the new gameplay of Nioh 2 below:

In related news, developer Koei Tecmo has officially dated the release date of Nioh 2 for March 13, 2020 worldwide. In addition to the exciting news of a release date, the developers also released an epic trailer that shows some new games and enemies! The trailer has a bit of everything, action, history and wonderful visuals! Be sure to watch the latest Nioh 2 preview right here!

Nioh 2 will launch for PS4 on March 13, 2020. Are you excited for the next sequel? Let us know in the comments below!

