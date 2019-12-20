Nine-inch nails are planning to tour and record new music in 2020

Loading...

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have put a great creative focus on recording film music in recent years. In 2020, they will apparently spend at least some time working on new things from Nine Inch Nails.

A Reddit user on the R / NIN subreddit uncovered part of a page from an upcoming interview with Reznor in the January 2020 issue of Revolver. One sentence stands out: "The band recently released the" definitive edition "of their 2005 album" With Teeth ", and in 2020 Reznor and Ross plan to get the group back on tour and record new NIN music."

In addition, there is not much information about what else the 2020 group could include. As a Reddit commentator noted, Nine Inch Nails' touring drummer Ilan Rubin is also a member of Angels And Airwaves. This group will tour in January 2020, so NIN fans can almost certainly rule out a January tour for Nine Inch Nails.

The past few months have been great for Reznor. He and Ross released their three-volume Watchmen soundtrack, and Reznor managed to win a CMA thanks to Lil Nas X, who tried him on Old Town Road.