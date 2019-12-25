Nikola Jokic reflects on the rise of Denver Nuggets from jokers to contenders

Loading...

"I love the story. I love the trip. Their trip is great," said Jokic during a conference call with global media, including The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald. .

"When I got here, they had 26 wins, I think, and that year we had 32, and then every year we got better and better.

Nugget center Nikola Jokic (right) is ready for a lead role on Christmas Day.

"Just the trip, just the fight with everything. The fans, they didn't come and they come more and more every year. Just the story that we're rolling right now, I think it's Is the best thing, and I like it a lot. "

The 213-centimeter Jokic plays like a center but is one of the main playmakers for the team and Nuggets teammate Will Barton saw a lot of promise to Jokic when he arrived in Denver .

Loading

"We have worked hard to become a play-off team, a winning team, but now we have accomplished that, so now we want to be one of the best teams in the NBA," said Barton.

"With Jokic, it's his quest to be one of the best players in the league.

"He came in without any expectations. Now he's really trying to be awesome, and to see him go from where he is now, it's amazing. But if you really watched his development, he has been playing the same way since day one. " "

Jokic said he just needed the chance to do it at the NBA level.

"I think I brought something different to the NBA, so I think I brought that I can do just about anything on the field," said Jokic.

"I think it's not just me. I think there are a lot of guys, great men in the NBA, who can affect the game in many other ways. But for To be honest, I have been playing like this since I was little. I was always very good with the ball, I always passed the ball, scored, shot the ball.

"I think for me it's just a normal thing. Then the coach (Nuggets) (Michael Malone), gives me a freedom and an opportunity to play my game and he started to play it. Loving him and his teammates started to love him and we started winning games. I think that's kind of the answer – the coach gives me freedom and I don't haven't stopped playing like I play all my life. "

This is the 72nd consecutive year that the NBA has organized clashes on Christmas Day with five games, starting with the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors who stopped at 4 a.m. (AEDT) the next day of Christmas.

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

Most seen in sport

Loading