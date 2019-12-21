Nike will release a pair of Colin Kaepernick-inspired Air Force 1s

Loading...

It was a couple of hectic months for Colin Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was still unable to find a job in the NFL, even though he was already undergoing "elite" training in November after the recent clash between the player and the national league. Kaepernick hasn't been in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season when he made headlines for protesting police brutality and systematic inequality by kneeling before the games during the national anthem.

While waiting for a call from a team looking to get him on board, Kaepernick has had the opportunity to pursue other interests, such as his partnership with Nike, which started in 2018 and made him one of the faces of the brand. This has resulted in some clothing losses in the past year. On Saturday we learned about the latest Cape-inspired gear that Nike plans to release.

Kaepernick will get its own color for Nike's legendary Air Force 1. They are black and white and have a pair of Kaepernick logos: the letter "K" on the tongue and a picture of Cape on the heel. The shoes also come with a "7" day. Here are a few images that highlight some of these details:

Like all Air Force 1 models, they are simple but elegant and contain the little details that make them unique to Kapernick. Nike predicts there will be fewer adult, toddler, and toddler sizes on December 23.

