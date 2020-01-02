Nick Kyrgios offers fundraiser for Australians affected by bushfires

Loading...

Many of the game's flagship titles, including world number one Rafael Nadal and number 2 Novak Djokovic, are in Australia to play in the newly created team event before the first grand slam of the year at Melbourne Park .

Last year, Kyrgios, John Millman, Nadal and Milos Raonic played an exhibition match in Sydney in Fast4 format between Team Australia and Team World.

Deadly fires continue to burn across the country and Tiley said Tennis Australia "wanted to help these communities significantly."

"For weeks we have been watching the devastation caused by bush fires in Australia and the people affected are constantly on our minds," he said.

"We will … announce a number of fundraising and support initiatives that will be rolled out through the ATP Cup, the Australian Open and our other events during the next weeks.

"Stay tuned for other announcements."

