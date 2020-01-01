Nick Kyrgios is preparing for the inaugural tournament with some "sparkling wines"

Loading...

"I had a session; the body resisted well."

Having raised his eyebrows when he was seen drinking until 11:30 p.m. the night before losing the second round Wimbledon clash against Rafael Nadal last year, Kyrgios could have been forgiven for # 39; have been silent for New Years celebrations.

On Wednesday, Nick Kyrgios resumes walking during training in Brisbane.

But he was also very happy to develop this.

"I had some sparkling wines last night, I feel good," he said.

Kyrgios' behavior in the field will no doubt also be closely examined in Brisbane.

He will start 2020 with a 16-week suspended suspension and a fine he imposed on ATP authorities last year.

When asked if he was in a good space now, Kyrgios shrugged: "I mean, it's New Year's Day today.

"I feel good. I feel refreshed."

The former world number 13 has finally gotten serious, claiming that the ATP Cup team environment would bring out its best.

"I love being around boys. I love the team environment," he said.

"I am doing what I can to make the most of these boys and I know I have their support – I go out and bring good energy.

"And we Australians travel all year long. I was away for six and a half months (in 2019), so being able to play in front of our fans at home is great."

Kyrgios is joined by world No. 18 Alex de Minaur in the Australian team for the first 24-team event, which begins Friday.

