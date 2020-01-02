Nick Kyrgios admits he could break out again despite anger management sessions

Loading...

While Kyrgios revealed that he had asked for help from a professional to keep his cool, the Australian No. 2 admitted that he could still have bad habits despite the threat of ban.

"I saw a psychologist … (but) I don't think about it at all (ban suspended)," he said.

"I will always go out and play with emotion and if I happen to cross the line, I cross it.

"It’s just like that. But I feel good. I’m just ready to go tomorrow and that’s it."

Kyrgios has had no shortage of break-ins with ATP in the past.

In August, he was fined $ 167,000 for eight offenses, including verbally abusing referee Fergus Murphy and spitting at the official at the Cincinnati Masters.

And in October 2016, the former world No. 13 was banned for eight weeks and fined $ 32,000 for a whole series of offenses, including the " lack of effort. "

Kyrgios admitted that his behavior could "get out of hand" after traveling for months on what can be a lonely ATP tour.

But the 24-year-old said he feels comfortable on the Australian team to be led by world number 18 Alex de Minaur in Brisbane this week.

"I know that when I am in a team environment, I am not at all worried," he said.

"It's all the more so when I travel and it's been two weeks in a row that things can get a little out of hand.

"But I don't think about it (suspension of the ban)."

Australia will also play round robin matches against Greece and the Davis Cup finalists in Canada in order to advance to the ATP Cup final in Sydney.

