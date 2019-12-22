Nick Flanagan struggles to digest the PGA windfall

Loading...

"Yeah, I mean, a little bit of everything," said Flanagan, trying to sort out his emotions. "I couldn't

really play a stress-free round of golf, sort of wanting to make some money. And obviously with the baby on the way, it's huge for us.

"At Christmas I will really feel like I can sit on the couch for a few weeks and relax and not think about where the next check is coming from, for at least two or three weeks.

"This is sort of why I was getting a little emotional for a second. Golf keeps bringing me back, it seems like. When I get pretty much down, I will have a good finish. C & # 39; Is huge. "

Flanagan has no maps on any tour of next year and has yet to plan its moves. He is based in the United States, where he was a former amateur champion in 2003, and hopes that he can do more with his obvious abilities.

Scott has known Flanagan for over a decade and played in the final group with him on Sunday. He was delighted to see him shoot and in the running again.

"We have known each other for a long time, we have been on surf trips together. I am really happy to see Nick playing golf like that," said Scott. "I hope he will get back to where he wants to be, he looked good there today. I enjoyed it."

Kiwi Ryan Fox, who finished three tied for 27th, would receive the Order of Merit, but already has his secure European Tour card. This means that Zach Murray of Victoria, who won the New Zealand Open, will step up and win his European card for 2020.