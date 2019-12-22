Nick Farmer knows dozens of languages, so he invented one for The Expanse

Loading...

Linguist Nick Farmer tells us more about some of Belter's favorite words. (Video edited by Jennifer Hahn)

OAKLAND, California. It all started when Nick Farmer bought a drink from George R. R. Martin, but the plot really got worse when the linguist met Martin's assistant, Ty Franck. Franck was half the team of writers behind the novels that feed the amazing new SyFy series, The Expanse. And the author soon discovered that Farmer was a talented polyglot, a teacher of more than two dozen languages ​​who worked as a linguistic sales word for financial research companies desperate to translate global commercial news for analysts. Farmer also turned out to be the kind of expert that Franck and his co-author Daniel Abraham needed to bring their novels to the screen.

The Expansion series takes place within two centuries in the Belt, a ring of asteroids that orbit the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. People who have emigrated to the Belt come from all over the Earth who speak dozens of languages, and are often isolated for years in remote mining stations. To communicate, they develop a Creole called Belter, which becomes the frank language of what is essentially the new proletariat of the solar system. The problem? In the book, reference can be made to Belter. But now that The Expanse was coming to television, people would really have to talk the damn thing. SyFy suddenly needed a linguist who could build a language from dozens of parts. Fortunately, Franck knew a boy. He soon recommended Farmer, who delivered much more than they expected.

Nick Farmer (center), flanked by Pirate (left) and Lexi Breed (right).

Last week, we interviewed Farmer about Belter at an Ars Technica meeting at the Longitude bar in Oakland, a place where the barman, Pirate, is so fond of the show that Belter was taught to speak. The farmer's language has become so integral in the plot of the program that we hear it in each episode. It appears in graffiti, in background songs and in key conversations between members of the Belter OPA separatist group. Fans of the show have gone crazy, desperately trying to understand what each word means. And Farmer feeds the fire on Twitter, throwing a word every day. In fact, Farmer met Pirate after offering to exchange new words for free drinks at Longitude.

Shit, but less seriously.

Farmer told us that he spent a lot of time thinking about how a Creole would evolve in space, usually a combination of a pair of "substrate" languages ​​and a dominant "substrate". He used Haitian Creole as a guide, because all his speakers came from other places to work on the island. Slaves taken from Africa combined their own native languages ​​with dominant French, and the result was a shared language that only slaves understood. Like Haiti, the Belt is dominated by a rich class of colonizers (in this case, Earthers who speak English). But all the work is done by what Farmer calls "economic slaves" who risk their lives in the mines. The resulting Creole belter is a crazy mix of English, Chinese, Romance languages ​​such as French, German, Persian, Hebrew, Zulu and some other surprises. Farmer says he has more than 1,000 Belter words in his personal dictionary, and continues to add more as producers and fans of the show request it.

There is a simple and regular grammar that is typical of Creoles. If you are building a lingua franca, it makes no sense to fill it with declines of Latin style and crazy irregular structures. But Farmer says there are complex levels when it comes to speaking Belter. Some characters speak pure Belter, but most speak half English, half belter, adjusting their vocabulary for each situation. If they are organizing a separatist concentration to protest against the Earther government, Belter is the order of the day. If they try to talk to a boss, English makes more sense. In daily conversation, they probably change from side to side without thinking.

Farmer gave us the backstory of several of the words he has invented, including "well walla," a mixture of English and Hindi. Well, walla is a derogatory term for a Belter that acts as an Earther (good is for the "gravity pit" of the Earth, and walla means person in Hindi). He also decided that Belters would not use the term "shit," because there would be no bulls in the Belt. Instead, they would create a unique curse of Belter, "kaka felota", a term for what happens when your toilet recedes in low gravity and shit floats all over the place. ("Kata felota" literally means "floating crap").

At Wednesday's event, Farmer delighted the Oakland crowd with a discussion about Belter's gestures. While they are not part of the spoken language, they are a crucial element of Belter's culture: they are like shrugs or handshakes, which are not exactly words, but they do mean something. Like the spoken elements, Belter's gestures are included without translation in the program.

A gesture Farmer added to the show comes from Colombian culture: one elbow pointing down with the other hand rubbing the elbow joint. Like its Earther origin, it means someone who is stingy. But over time in the Belt, the gesture has come to mean anyone who is generally horrible.

The Expanse has already finished its first season (we liked it as much as Farmer fans in Longitude last week), but don't worry if all the Belter has been lost so far. SyFy has already given the green light to a second season that will debut in 2017, which means Farmer will have more additions to his dictionary. In the meantime, start studying with this group of #WowtLangBeltafoTudiye (Words of the day).

Image listing by SyFy