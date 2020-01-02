NHL names Tristan Jarry de Penguins second star of the month for December

Loading...

Tristan Jarry It was named the second star of the month of the NHL for the month of December, the NHL announced Thursday afternoon.

Jarry appeared in nine games in December, registering a record of 8-1 (including three bleached ones), an average of 1.54 goals against and a saving percentage of .947.

Jarry set the new bleached streak record of the Penguins franchises by a goalkeeper in December, reaching 177: 15 without allowing a goal. He became the second penguin goalkeeper in franchise history to record three bleached in four appearances, after Marc-Andre Fleury He did it in 2014.

Jarry's December brings his season total to an average of 1.88 goals against and a saving percentage of .913, the league leader in each category among all goalkeepers who have played at least 13 games. His three whitewashed tie him for league leadership.

The number 1 star of the NHL for December was Jonathan Huberdeau, who scored six goals and 16 assists in 16 games for the Panthers. Artemi Panarin, who scored 10 goals and 12 assists in 14 games for the Rangers, was named the number 3 star.

