NFL Field Marshal's brother stabbed fatally in Tennessee, reportedly

A brother of one of the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks died after an attack early Saturday, according to reports.

Nashville police said Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, died after being fatally stabbed during a fight involving several people outside Dogwood Bar & Grill.

The Tennesseean and WZTV identified Beathard as the brother of Field Marshal C.J. Beathard and singer Tucker Beathard. The newspaper also noted that he was the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame member Bobby Beathard.

Police said the stabs appear to have been the result of an argument about a woman who started inside the bar and became physical when several people left.

The men were transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they died. A third stabbed victim, an unidentified 21-year-old man, was treated and released.

Detectives are asking for help from the public to identify a man who is being questioned.

Do you know that this man was wanted to be interrogated in the double fatal stabs of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, during a fight in early Saturday? involving several people outside Dogwood Bar, 1907 Division St? Please call 615-742-7463 if you recognize it. pic.twitter.com/nESVyw5UGy

– Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 21, 2019

