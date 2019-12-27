"Next man": Utah's exhausted high school is challenged to face one of the nation's top receivers, Texas senior Devin Duvernay

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Kyle Whittingham's "next man" mantra will take effect during the Alamo Bowl against Texas on New Year's Eve.

Utah high school runs out as it enters its final game of the year. Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson is running out of the contest to prepare for the harvester and NFL safety Julian Blackmon and R.J. Hubert are out.

Johnson has been masterful for Utah this year as a closed corner with two interceptions and 36 tackles and was named All-American. Blackmon was another Ute All-American with four interceptions and 60 tackles. Hubert, Blackmon's backup with free security, played in the Pac-12 championship game, but is injured.

However, do not expect Whittingham to feel and stir over the problems of secondary injuries.

“The next man up. You already know what they say about the problems: 80% of people don't care and 20% are happy that you solved them. Nobody cares, so the next individual has to step up, be competitive and do it for us, "Whittingham said.

With three players in high school this week, the Utes will really need great performances by the next men.

Senior Josh Nurse, senior Tareke Lewis and freshman JaTravis Broughton will be the cornerbacks of Utah during the week. Nurse has played in the 13 games for the Utes with 23 tackles and a forced loose ball. Lewis has appeared in all 13 games with 11 tackles and one interception and Broughton has made four defense appearances with seven tackles and one interception.

Nephi Sewell, Terrell Burgess and Vonte Davis will play for sure. Burgess has 75 tackles and one interception at the start of the 13 games this season, while Sewell has played in two games this season, Colorado and Oregon, with eight tackles. Burgess should be strong security and Sewell will be free security when the Utah defense takes the field in San Antonio. Javelin Guidry will be the nickel back.

On the other side will be Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and a cast of receivers led by one of the best in the country: Devin Duvernay. The 5-foot 11-inch, 210-pound high-level receiver could be difficult to slow down for the Utes. Duvernay enters Tuesday's game with 103 receptions, 1,294 yards and eight touchdowns this year. Duvernay has a good quarterback to deliver the ball to Ehlinger, who has thrown 29 touchdowns and 3,462 yards this season.

How will the Utes decrease or stop one of the best received in all college football? By sticking to the game plan of defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.

"He is obviously a good catcher. I think Coach Scalley has a great game plan for us. We are still seeing some things, but when it comes to playing time with our game plan, we will execute it, making sure no big events happen. plays, "said Sewell.

“The plan is the same every week. We read our keys, we play football with allocation sound, we play with great technique and we just hope it continues our way, ”Burgess added.

It helps that the Utes have had plenty of time to implement a game plan as they discovered they would play against Texas on December 8.

“It definitely helps a lot. It is better than just having a week to prepare. Texas is a good team and they are in this bowl game for a reason. Having so much time to prepare, to discover what trends and formations, definitely helps a lot, ”said Sewell. "It should be a good game at both ends, but I feel that both teams should be prepared for each other."

The Utes have been practicing Texas plays in preparation for the game.

“Watching movies about these boys and practicing their plays, what we could potentially see against these boys definitely helps a lot. Having a lot of time to prepare for these guys helps us a lot, ”said Nurse.

In addition to Duvernay, the other Longhorns receivers present a challenge. Brennan Eagles, Collin Johnson, Jake Smith, Malcolm Epps and Keaontay Ingram are key parts of the Texas air strike.

"They are fast, they are great, they can catch the ball well." We just have to do what we have been doing all year with the boys we have playing and just go out and play the best we can, "said Burgess.

Longhorns are good at winning jump balls, just like USC.

"You can basically throw it into the air and they can catch it. They are definitely a deep threat. They are dangerous," Sewell said.

Simply put, Texas receivers make plays.

"They're not flashy, they don't show anything or anything. They just go out and just play ball and just make plays," said Nurse.

After a defeat in the Pac-12 championship, Utah's high school knows it has things to improve.

"I think we just need to improve to keep our coverage," said Sewell. "We just have to play until the end of the whistle."

"I think we just have to improve the mental aspect of the game, how we approach the game," said Nurse. "I think we should focus on becoming who we were most of the regular season and I think that will be a great benefit to our advantage."