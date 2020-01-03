News analysis: Did the drone attack on an Iranian general set a dangerous world precedent?

Loading...

Editor's Note: Dodge Billingsley is an independent academic, director of Combat Films & Research and a military analyst with over 25 years of experience covering conflicts and global critical points. It is based in Salt Lake City and offers this perspective on drone attacks for Deseret News.

SALT LAKE CITY – The murder of a senior Iranian general Friday near Baghdad airport represents a significant escalation in the use of drones for the US military. UU., And could set a dangerous precedent for the rest of the world.

While the United States has used drones to kill terrorists without congressional approval for more than 20 years, the assassination of Qassem Soleimani this week marks the first time the United States uses a drone to kill a high-ranking state official, and it remains to be seen what impact that will have on the United States and the rest of the world.

No country has used more drone attacks than the US. UU. To carry out military objectives, and the way in which the US UU. He has used drones has set a precedent for the rest of the world. The number of these strikes has steadily increased since the late 1990s, as have the reasons for their use.

But so far the US military had never used a drone to kill a senior government official. Killing Soleimani crosses a threshold that previous presidents were not willing to cross. The question is: will other countries now use drones to attack state officials? Could Russia, for example, use a drone attack to kill a high-ranking state official in Ukraine? And if these types of drone attacks become common, what will that mean for world stability and peace?

Drones in American combat

To understand how we got to this point, it is useful to consider the pioneer use of drones in combat in the United States. After September 11, and at the beginning of the war in Afghanistan, the Department of Defense could not legally arm a drone. Only the CIA flew armed drones. In fact, the CIA had been working on putting together drones to search and kill Osama bin-Ladin before September 11, but after those attacks, the US position was basically that it would use drones to kill suspected terrorists and non-actors. state if the host nation is unwilling or unable to do so.

Today there are at least 10 countries known to have armed drones, including some of the US adversaries, such as Russia. One of the first attacks with US drones. UU. It occurred in March 2002, near the coordinates in eastern Afghanistan, where a dozen or more US special operations personnel. UU. They fought for their lives on the top of a snow-covered mountain, known as Roberts Ridge for a Navy SEAL who lost his life during that battle.

That battle, part of Operation Anaconda, confronted the United States conventional and special operations forces against the Taliban. The United States had broad helicopter support, but it was so early in the war in Afghanistan that there were not many other planes available to support ground forces so close to the enemy. A-10 attack planes were sent from Kuwait, but they were still at least half a day after the battle.

For hours, the F-16 and F-15 fighter jets attempted to support the surrounded troops by dropping bombs and attacking enemy positions. But these "fast movements" like Air Force personnel like to call them, fly too fast to drop their ammunition accurately into enemy positions so close to US positions. In the end it was a CIA Predator drone that appeared above. Working together, the military commanders who led the battle, and the CIA agents operating the drone flight, fired two missiles of hellfire into the Taliban position, eliminating the enemy, essentially saving the day for the surviving personnel of Special forces on top of the mountain.

At that time, 2002, only the CIA, under the domain of undercover operations, deployed armed drones. The drones of the Air Force in Afghanistan were known as "vanilla" predators because they had no weapons and were strictly used for surveillance and intelligence gathering. This had more to do with issues of legality. The drones were a new weapon on the battlefield and there were no war rules at that time to support their use. The CIA, which operates under a completely different set of parameters, dominated the use of armed drones.

Gradually, during the Bush administration, the Department of Defense received authority to use armed drones. Even so, President George W. Bush only authorized a handful of drone attacks in Afghanistan. In 2009, the Obama administration transferred the use of all armed drones to the armed forces, removing them from the CIA toolbox essentially in exchange for greater transparency.

With the new transparency, President Barack Obama authorized 542 drone attacks that killed some 3,797 people, according to data compiled by the Council on Foreign Relations. The attacks took place mainly in Afghanistan and the western tribal areas of Pakistan. These are areas where it would be almost impossible to use US military personnel. UU. To perform field operations. The attacks sought to eliminate safe areas that the Taliban and al Qaeda would use without fear of reprisals.

The way to follow

The use of drones to kill American adversaries has not been without criticism. A variety of sources, including the periodic admission of the Pentagon, have indicated that attacks with US drones in Afghanistan and Pakistan have killed civilians. Different sources cite different victim rates, but the number of civilians killed by drones is certainly hundreds. These numbers are, again, another indication that the bullet is as good as the intelligence behind the shot. The enemies of the United States have also become more intelligent, surrounding themselves with family, women and children, and made the decision to launch an attack with drones often loaded with risks for non-combatants.

In 2013, Obama acknowledged that four Americans had died from attacks with US drones since his administration began in 2009. Of those four, only one was a real target, Anwar al-Awlaki, who was killed in Yemen. Al-Awlaki was a Yemeni American who grew up in New Mexico but became radical and actively engaged against the United States. Obama declared that the strike was a blow to an al Qaeda affiliate. However, the attack was condemned by many as an extrajudicial murder since al-Awlaki was a US citizen.

Fast forward to the Trump administration. In 2017, President Donald Trump reversed Obama's decision to take the CIA out of the armed drone business and once again carry out drone attacks against the nation's foreign enemies. Trump's decision has been received with mixed criticism. It goes back to the very nature of the CIA, which has the legal authority to deny, not be responsible.

The attack on Soleimani is exactly the type of attack drones for which they were made, a precision attack with a limited risk of civilian casualties. What makes it unique is the range and height of the target. While the United States has attacked major terrorists around the world, this is the first time that such a high-ranking state actor has been the target. Iran promises severe reprisals. The United States asserts that the attack was in response to decades of violence against US targets under Soleimani's surveillance. Regardless of what the future holds, it is certain that this will not be the last drone attack.