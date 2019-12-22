New York will equip a $ 3.75 million hip-hop museum for the Bronx opening

Loading...

The first museum dedicated to hip hop history and culture will come to New York in 2023. The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, granted a strong grant to make the museum a reality. The Universal Hip Hop Museum is located in the Bronx and is the brainchild of those who have been part of music since its inception.

According to CNN, New York will grant the Universal Hip Hop Museum $ 3.75 million to facilitate the opening. Bronx-born Rocky Bucano will serve as the museum's executive director. Born and raised in the Bronx, Bucano started out as a DJ in the early 1970s.

"We knew it was important because hip-hop started in the Bronx," said Bucano. "It's crazy to think how hip-hop – which has such an impact on pop culture, advertising, and politics – doesn't have a place to call at home."

The museum shows the effects of the music genre on culture, politics and pop culture. The museum will stage new and old hip-hop acts and give room to the development of the genre from the late 70s to the present day.

Bucano teamed up with legendary hip-hop icons to help found the company. Partners include Kurtis Blow and Grand Wizzard Theodore, who made scratch technology popular as a DJ.

"We want to strengthen, inspire and involve the community," said Bucano. "Hip-hop has touched every aspect of modern society, and it is important that the community knows that it was created by people who looked just like them."

The museum, which currently functions as a pop-up museum on the Bronx Terminal Market, plans to permanently house the newly developed Bronx Point on an area of ​​50,000 square meters. Construction of the museum begins in summer 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2023.

