New York Jets sign former CFL kicker Brett Maher to book / close futures

Jets signed former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher for a reserve / futures contract.

Maher was released by the Dallas Cowboys on December 9 after 13 games. While Maher was a free agent, he worked for the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams.

Maher had only 20 of 30 basket attempts (66.7%) in 2019. He had a long mark of 63 meters, but was 1 in 5 from 40 to 49 meters and 4 for 8 from 50 to 50. more. Last year, Maher passed 29 of 36 three-point tests (80.6%), including 6 of 7 on 50 and more yards.

The 30-year-old was signed by the Cowboys in April 2018. He defeated Dan Bailey, the second most accurate kicker in NFL history, who was released to take the job on a big D.A. Over the course of two seasons and 29 games in Dallas, Maher has scored 49 of 63 (74.2%) and has 68 of 69 hits.

Maher is the only kicker in NFL history with three field goals of at least 60 yards, but has had 10 NFL duds this season.

After being short-listed in the 2013 NFL draft, Maher signed with the New York Jets, but was released two and a half months later. Dallas brought him for two weeks of training camp in August and let him go.

Winnipeg brought Maher to camp in 2014 and after the Bombers cut him, he broke into the CFL with the Redblacks in 2014 scoring 18 of 25 goals and averaging 45.4 yards.

Maher had his best Canadian season with Ottawa in 2017 when he recorded an average of 46.7 yards in a boat and achieved 82% of his field goals (41 for 50). He hit exactly the same number of field goals in as many attempts for Hamilton in 2016 with an average of 45.9.