NEW YORK – The man accused of stabbing five people during a Hanukkah celebration in New York started boot camp to enter the U.S. Marine Corps, but was found a month later for "fraudulent recruitment" separated from duty, military officials said on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the Marine Corps gave no information as to why Grafton Thomas had left the Marines as a recruit in late 2002, about a month after starting his training.

"This information is administrative in nature, so we must keep information secret," Captain Karoline Foote told The Associated Press.

Grafton Thomas before hate crimes, tried murder charges



Prosecutors charged hate crimes against Thomas on Monday, accusing the 37-year-old of using a machete to injure five people at a rabbi’s house in Monsey, NY, north of New York City. According to a criminal complaint, at least one of the victims was in critical condition with a broken skull.

Thomas is held without bail. He was accused of five states trying to hinder the free exercise of religious beliefs by trying to kill with a dangerous weapon. He also pleaded not guilty of five government attempts to kill and one attempted burglary.

Thomas 'defense attorney Michael Sussman reported to reporters during a press conference Monday about Thomas' military service, describing his background and years of fighting mental illness. He submitted a handwritten resume in which Thomas stated that he had trained with the Marines in Parris Island, South Carolina.

The military law defines fraudulent attitudes as "knowingly misrepresenting or deliberately disguising a recruiter's qualifications." This may result in a recruit failing to disclose certain illnesses, past drug use, or a detention record, including cases that are sealed because the recruit was an adolescent or for other reasons.

Hate crimes against Jewish Canadians continue to increase – anti-Semitism is not just history



Thomas had several run-ins with law enforcement officers before he was detained over the weekend, including an arrest for assault on a police horse. This was announced by an official who was informed of the investigation and was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and speak to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Details of this case appear to be under wraps.

Sussman wrote in an email to The AP on Tuesday that Thomas "was recruited during basic training and suffered a wrist injury".

"He was then released from this training," said Sussman. "This is the best information we currently have."

The Thomas family reported that his mental health had deteriorated over the years and that he had been hospitalized several times. After washing out of the Marines, Thomas attended William Paterson University in New Jersey between 2005 and 2007, where he played football as a running back.

His former trainer with William Paterson, Mike Miello, said Thomas was injured early and "not a factor in our program".

"He wasn't there long enough to meet him," Miello told The AP.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

