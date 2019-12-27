New York Governor vetoes bill that would have made electric scooters legal

Loading...

An example of electric scooters that were left in the city of Berlin on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.

On Thursday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo vetoed a widely backed bill that would have legalized electric bicycles and scooters. The bill was the result of extensive negotiations and commitments that sought to balance a competing set of interests. But by vetoing the bill, Cuomo cited an interest that he felt had not been properly considered: public safety, specifically the lack of a helmet requirement.

By waiting until the end of the year to veto the bill, Cuomo has left the legislature without the opportunity to override this veto, which means that the whole process will have to begin again next year.

The whole situation has been extremely complex due to the amount of technologies and constituencies involved. On the technological front, there are several types of vehicles, including electric bicycles with pedal assistance that we tested earlier this year. These require the user to pedal before the engine operates and are generally limited to speeds of just under 30 mph. Separately, there are electric bicycles where the engine will run without the user doing anything other than operating the throttle, which have become the favorites of the legions of food dealers in New York City.

However, technically, these are motor vehicles and, therefore, are subject to the vehicle registration rules, or would be, if the state vehicle registration rules allow it. This has allowed the police to fine drivers of deliveries at will, which leads to accusations that the lack of policy was anti-immigrant and / or a form of class war.

Finally, there are scooters and related items such as motorized skateboards and balance boards. Here, the impetus for legalization came largely from scooter rental companies. But a central feature of his business model – storing scooters in public spaces – increased fear of chaos on the already crowded sidewalks of New York City. These would also compete with the popular citi-bike program that was developed with strong government support.