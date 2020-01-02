New Year's Honors: Founder of Knottingley Food Bank Receives BEM

Loading...

A woman who created a food bank in Knottingley to help those in need received the New Year.

Pauline Janet Burns, known as Janet, received the BEM for the establishment and management of a food bank in Knottingley.

BEM: Pauline Janet Burns.

In 2013, Knottingley Churches Together, a Christian organization made up of local churches of different faiths, agreed to create a food bank in Knottingley, the first in the region, and she was appointed project manager.

She raised the funds to bring the food bank into the Trussell Trust food bank network, through weekly car trunk sales and a market stall in nearby Pontefract.

Since 2013, the Knottingley Food Bank has been held twice a week and has attended almost all of the sessions.

Earlier this year, when there was a significant increase in removals, she said the benefit changes had had a significant impact.

She said: "We have been open for six years and there has been a steady increase, certainly since the deployment of universal credit in our region."

"People do not have the resources to fall back on change. Unfortunately, this is a sad situation."

Janet arranges deliveries to people who cannot appear in person and delivers the packages to the Wakefield probation service personally.

She contacted local supermarkets, which are now providing donations of remaining bread and bakery to add to the packages.

She organized the supply of various clothing for children and babies, which the bank now supplies, as well as baby items such as strollers, bedding and toys, and essential adult clothing, all of which are available free of charge at the food bank.

She expanded the food bank service to provide bags for local homeless people, which consist of backpacks with sleeping bags, blankets and warm clothing.